Georgia DE: UA will be final stop

The Arkansas Razorbacks will receive defensive end Nick Fulwider's final official visit.

Fulwider and his mother, Diahann, visited the Hogs in June and that trip elevated the Razorbacks on Fulwider's list.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

He said he plans to officially visit Rutgers, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Indiana before making his way to Fayetteville.

"My mom and I were talking about it," Fulwider said. "It kind of happened that way. Probably because we set up some other visits. Arkansas just so happened to be the farthest away so we kind of just set it up like that."

Fulwider had plans to visit the Hogs in July with his trainer, but conflicting schedules didn't allow for the trip. It appears his mother will accompany him for his Arkansas visit.

"I think it will be my mom, but if not her it will definitely be my trainer," Fulwider said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said he likes Fulwider's upside and rates him a 3-star plus prospect.

"He's a very tall, lean and very athletic defensive end," Lemming said. "He shows a very quick first step, wins the leverage battle and has been blessed with very long arms and strong hands. He needs to add weight and strength, but the tools are there for him to dominate as a pass rushing defensive end."

Fulwider said he has a good idea which school he's leaning to.

"But I'm going to take these officials so I can kind of seal the deal," he said.

Fulwider said he stays in contact with Coach Bret Bielema and defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who recruits Georgia.

"They hit me up on Twitter and text," Fulwider said. "They're talking to me about coming up for the official and trying to sort everything out with the times and dates."

Fulwider gave a rundown on why the official visits will be an important factor in making his decision.

"I guess it's me just liking the life outside of football and the actual college and the atmosphere of the state because I've been living in the south all my life," Fulwider said. "It's just been Georgia and Alabama, so I just have to use these official visits to see if I would actually like to live there for the next 4 years."

Fulwider said he could see himself in Fayetteville.

"What I've seen so far, yes," Fulwider said. "Everything felt like together ... like homey. It seemed like ... everything you needed was like almost right down the street."

Fulwider said his mother is a big fan of Scott, who has been helpful to her and Fulwider during the recruiting process. Fulwider said he appreciates the relationship Scott has built with his mother.

"For me, that's real awesome to see," Fulwider said. "Having a coach being so involved with my family. Not just me for football, but like for my mom and grandmother. It's real cool to see."

Fulwider said Scott has the ability to draw people in.

"It's just this aura he has about himself that really just draws people in," Fulwider said. "He's a really nice guy. He's genuine."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/18/2017