Golden retriever digs up nearly 1 pound of heroin in backyard

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Oregon family's golden retriever, named Kenyon, has been honored by the Yamhill County sheriff for digging up nearly 1 pound of black tar heroin in the family's backyard.

KATU-TV reported Friday that the 18-month-old dog's owners thought the dog dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it. But upon doing so, they realized their pet had found drugs.

Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as over 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson presented Kenyon with an official ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.