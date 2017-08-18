Innocent's plea in fatal fight

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of manslaughter in a death allegedly resulting from punches thrown in a fistfight pleaded innocent Tuesday at a court hearing in Miller County.

Travarus Devon Brown, 29, appeared with his lawyer Matt Stephens before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones on Tuesday and pleaded innocent to manslaughter in the June death of James Myer.

Brown became upset June 26 with Myer, 49, in the parking area near the office of Smith Keys Apartments in Texarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit. Myer was found on the ground around 9 p.m. and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Medical staff told investigators Myer wasn't expected to survive two skull fractures and brain swelling. He died two days later.

Brown was identified as a suspect after police interviewed children who had witnessed the altercation and learned that Brown's girlfriend lived in the complex, according to the affidavit. Officers found Brown and his girlfriend walking in an area near the apartments June 28.

During an interview with investigators, Brown said he was upset because Myer made fun of him for having to sneak into his girlfriend's apartment through a window because he had been banned from the property, the affidavit said.

Jones scheduled Brown to return to court for a pretrial hearing next month.

If convicted of manslaughter, Brown faces three to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. He is being held in the Miller County jail. Bail is $50,000.

State Desk on 08/18/2017