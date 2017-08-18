Last-season collapse not part of Register’s vision

The third in a series profiling Pulaski County high school football teams.

Little Rock Central is attempting to avoid a similar outcome from a year ago.

The Tigers started the 2016 season 3-0, but lost their final seven games, all in 7A-Central Conference play, to finish 3-7 and miss the playoffs.

It marked the second consecutive season in which Coach Ellis “Scooter” Register’s Tigers did not advance to the playoffs, and the Tigers allowed 118 points in their final two games, losses to Fort Smith Southside (48-39) and Little Rock Catholic (70-56).

Register’s message to his team throughout the offseason has been overcoming adversity.

“We didn’t do a very good job of [handling] that last year,” Register said. “We had the lead or within one score in the third quarter of every game last season but one. When things went bad, we didn’t respond to that very well.”

The Tigers have already experienced some adversity this season, not being able to practice this month at Central High School because of continuing installation of a new FieldTurf surface at Quigley-Cox Stadium. They’ve practiced at Scott Field — home of Little Rock Hall — and War Memorial Stadium, both in Little Rock, in preparation for the 2017 season.

Central returns six starters on offense and defense.

Among the returning starters is quarterback Jacob Howard, 6-2,180, who transferred to Central from Episcopal Collegiate before last season and completed 88 of 184 passes for 1,355 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“He’s done really well,” Register said. “He’s sharp. He’s doing a good job of running the offense. We’re expecting big things out of Jacob.”

Senior Jacorien Whitaker, 5-9, 170, takes over at running back after Oscar Adaway, now a junior, transferred to North Little Rock and the departure of graduated Marlo Thompson.

Senior Donald Richardson, 6-1, 175, is Central’s top returning wide receiver. Richardson, who helped lead the school’s boys’ basketball team to the Class 7A semifinals last season, caught 19 passes for 306 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2016.

Defensively, senior free safety Antonio Brown, 6-1, 175, is the Tigers’ top returner, recording 92 tackles last season.Senior Tanner Barrett, 5-11, 205, moves from defensive line to linebacker. Barrett had 55 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and 4 sacks in 2016.

Register, entering his 43rd season as a head coach, has named six captains for the first time in his career.

Richardson, Brown, Barrett, Whitaker, senior defensive backs Bobby Brown and DJ Farris are the Tigers’ captains. Register pointed to the loyalty the seniors have shown toward the Central program and were rewarded by their teammates by being named captains.

“These are six guys who have been in our program for four years and are true Little Rock Central Tigers and who want to see this football team be successful,” Register said. “All six of them are great leaders.”

Central opens the season Sept. 1 against Rogers Heritage, then travels to Bentonville West on Sept. 8 before hosting West Memphis on Sept. 15. The Tigers open 7A-Central play against North Little Rock on Sept. 22 at home and ends the regular season Nov. 2 at Little Rock Catholic.

“I’m really excited about this football team,” Register said. “If we can stay healthy and the ball bounces our way, I think this team can surprise a lot of people.”