LR man arrested in July shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- Police arrested a Little Rock man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Hot Springs man July 16 on Broadway.

Kirkland Eugene Litzsey, 30, was taken into custody in Little Rock by the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Probation and Parole and transported to Hot Springs on a felony charge of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, in the death of 37-year-old Timothy Edmund Martin, who was shot multiple times in the head.

"We don't suspect [Litzsey] was the shooter, but he did take an active role in the shooting," Cpl. Kirk Zaner said.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. July 16 to a report of a shooting and found Martin dead in the driver's seat of a 2007 Infinity G35 parked on the side of the street in the 400 block of Broadway.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a female witness was a passenger in the car when the shooting occurred but was not injured. Officers found three spent .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.

A review of security video from a bar across the street revealed the shooter ambushed Martin as he sat in his car. The shooter, described as a black man wearing blue jean shorts, a dark shirt and shoes, with a white T-shirt draped over his head, approached the car from behind on the passenger side and fired into the car through the passenger window, killing Martin.

Litzsey is scheduled to appear Aug. 29 in Garland County District Court.

State Desk on 08/18/2017