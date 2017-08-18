Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 18, 2017, 11:58 a.m.

Man with apparent gunshot wounds found dead in Arkansas apartment

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

An Arkansas man who appeared to have been shot multiple times was found dead in his apartment Thursday evening in Springdale, police said.

The body of Xavier Williams, 24, was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. in his apartment at 276 Strawberry Meadows Place, which is just west of Springdale Municipal Airport. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that Williams was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released.

