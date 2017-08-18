• The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer's name or image. In a Wednesday night Facebook post shared by Cash's daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings said they were "sickened" to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father's name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that turned deadly violent. The man in question was interviewed Saturday on Fox News Channel. Johnny Cash died in 2003. The social media post said the late country music legend's heart "beat with the rhythm of love and social justice" and adds that Cash would be "horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred." Cash's family requested that his name "be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology." The post, also signed by Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, said the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes "our shared humanity."

• Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board. Royal Caribbean says the Welsh singer will be backed on the power ballad by Joe Jonas' band DNCE for a performance in an outdoor theater on its ship Oasis of the Seas as part of a Total Eclipse Cruise. The ship leaves from Florida on Sunday. It will sail through the Caribbean toward St. Maarten on Monday when the moon passes in front of the sun. A total eclipse will be viewable in a narrow band across the sea. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" topped the Billboard charts for four weeks in 1983.

• Aretha Franklin is set to retire in her hometown of Detroit and plans to open a nightclub in the city. The legendary soul singer told the Detroit Free Press that she is moving from her longtime home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. She also wants to open a small club that she plans to call Aretha's. The 75-year-old says she'd like to sing at the club "from time to time" and host performers that are favorites of Detroit residents. The Queen of Soul announced her retirement this year.

