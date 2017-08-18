STEELERS

Rooney: Expect Bell soon

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II said he doesn't know when running back Le'Veon Bell will report to the team, but he expects it to be sometime before the start of the season.

Rooney has not talked to Bell since the start of training camp, but said others in the organization have, including Coach Mike Tomlin.

"He has not given any indication to anybody that he plans to hold out into the season," Rooney said Thursday before practice. "But I don't think he's given Mike (Tomlin) any day he's planning to come, either."

Rooney said Bell's absence from training camp has not been a distraction to the team, and he did not seem overly concerned his star running back is not at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., where the team holds camp. But he would prefer if Bell were at camp with the rest of his teammates.

"To be honest, I would hope that it's next week (he reports) to give himself two weeks to get acclimated," Rooney said. "I don't think it's been a distraction to the team, so it's really a matter of him getting here to get acclimated to being in pads, working with his teammates. There are advantages to be here practicing with your team."

JETS

Mauldin injures back

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin tweaked his back and sat out practice Thursday, leaving him uncertain for the preseason game at Detroit on Saturday night.

Mauldin had been dealing with a back issue earlier during training camp, but returned to the field Wednesday. Coach Todd Bowles said the third-year linebacker was inside receiving treatment during practice Thursday.

Bowles added that he was unsure how long Mauldin would be sidelined, but said that he would likely not play against the Lions.

Running back Matt Forte will also sit out the game as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has not allowed him to fully practice since July 31.

Fellow running back Bilal Powell returned to practice this week after hurting his neck Aug. 4, and is expected to play.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who is out for the season with a bulging disk in his neck, will have surgery next week. Enunwa was injured when he fell during practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 5.

COLTS

Kelly out indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly will have surgery on his injured foot and will be out indefinitely.

Coach Chuck Pagano made the announcement Thursday, the final day of training camp.

Kelly was injured during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions last week and did not play in Sunday's preseason opener.

He was Indy's first-round draft pick in 2016, started all 16 games and did not give up a sack. Kelly solidified a spot along the offensive line that had been a revolving door for each of Andrew Luck's first four seasons.

The Colts have had right guard Joe Haeg and left guard Jack Mewhort snap the ball occasionally in practice but Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie, started the preseason opener.

Indianapolis plays at Dallas on Saturday.

PATRIOTS

Former tackle Williams dies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots said former nose tackle Lester Williams, who started in the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance during the 1985 season, has died. He was 58.

The team said Williams died at home on Wednesday in Birmingham, Ala. It did not give other details.

The 27th overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft, Williams played in 40 games for the Patriots from 1982 to 1985. He also played one season for San Diego (1986) and Seattle (1987). For the Patriots, he had 39 solo tackles, 60 assists, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Williams started all nine games during his NFL strike-shortened rookie year.

Before joining the Patriots, Williams played for the University of Miami. He was inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

Sports on 08/18/2017