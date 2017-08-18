Ohio files describe police killing of boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The white Ohio police officer who fatally shot a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year feared a “gun fight” with the teen, who the officer said pulled a gun from his pants, records show.

Columbus police officer Bryan Mason fired when he saw a laser sight on the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, Mason said in a formal statement and interview with detectives obtained by The Associated Press through a records request. Law enforcement officials previously had described the Sept. 14 encounter, but the records obtained by the AP reveal Mason’s firsthand account of what happened.

Tyre King refused to comply with Mason’s commands to “get down” and tugged on his gun in his waistband a couple of times as if it were caught on something, Mason said in the statement.

The teen’s “refusal to comply with my commands and his continuing attempts to pull the gun out, caused me to believe that he was going to engage me in a gun fight,” Mason said.

When Tyre pulled out the gun and Mason saw the laser sight, “I believed he was going to shoot me, and I fired my gun at him,” Mason said in his statement. He said he never considered the gun wasn’t real.

Mason shot Tyre three times, records show. A county coroner said Tyre died of gunshot wounds in the head and torso.

Police later determined the gun was inoperable because it lacked a propellant cartridge and could only have fired a BB if it was held upside down, records show.

Attorneys representing the boy’s family criticized the report Thursday.