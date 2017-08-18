Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

19 Union County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Conference Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

19 Mississippi County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island. sherwoodbassclub.com

20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475

21 Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

22 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. U.S. Pizza Co., Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

26 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

26 Jacksonville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

26 Garland County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hotel Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@hotmail.com

26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673.

27 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Cross Farm. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

29 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com

SEPTEMBER

2 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in adult and children flights. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton and Greers Ferry. John Baker jbaker@mwlaw.com

7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com

9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get5bass.com

15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith (918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com

22 Paragould Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sponsor/Drawdown. Reynolds Park Bldg. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

26 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmkouri@hotmail.com

30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trail-bella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net

OCTOBER

2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com

7 DeQueen chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. DeQueen Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

7 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Logan County Fairgrounds. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_schluterman@yahoo.com

9 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Boys and Girls Club. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Harbor Oaks. Brian Jones (870) 267-3885 or hornsby4908@yahoo.com

26 Texarkana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Elks Lodge. Greg Knowles (870)648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net

28 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (970) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Paul Griffin (870) 367-6892 or golferpaul21@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

14 North Little Rock Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportmsn's Night Out. Hooters of North Little Rock. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

16 Hope Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

JANUARY

9 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

FEBRUARY

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Pkwy., Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

MARCH

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway., Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

APRIL

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

MAY

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

JUNE

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

