Police: Armed robber takes cards, cash from 78-year-old outside west Little Rock apartment

A 78-year-old man told police that his debit card was stolen outside his west Little Rock apartment, with the robber later reportedly using it to withdraw $100.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around noon Thursday to Napa Valley Apartments, 501 Napa Valley Road.

The victim said that while outside his apartment, a robber approached him while wielding a black handgun, according to a report.

The robber patted him down and found a debit card in his back pocket and then asked for and obtained the personal identification number, he told police.

“If it’s wrong, I’m coming back,” the robber reportedly told the man.

The assailant then removed all credit and debit cards as well as $60 in cash and the man’s driver’s license before dropping the wallet and other items, according to authorities.

The robber fled in an unknown direction, the report states.

Police noted that the victim was unable to give a description of the robber.

The 78-year-old told officers that his Bank of America debit card was used to withdraw $100 from an “unknown banking facility.”

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.