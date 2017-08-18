Rapper's bodyguard faces 10 charges of aggravated assault in mass shooting at Little Rock club

A 25-year-old Memphis man who worked as a bodyguard for the rapper who was on stage when shots rang out at a Little Rock nightclub last month is facing 10 charges of aggravated assault in the mass shooting, which injured more than two dozen people.

The Little Rock Police Department said that Kentrell Gwynn, who was already in jail on federal gun charges tied to the July 1 shooting at Power Ultra Lounge and a separate shooting outside a different Arkansas club, was served warrants Friday afternoon.

Gwynn earlier this week entered a not guilty plea to federal charges and had his trial set for Sept. 18.

The rapper who was on stage during the concert, 25-year-old Ricky Hampton, has not been charged in the Little Rock shooting.

Hampton, 25, faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a shooting June 25 outside Club Envy in Forrest City. He also faces state charges of aggravated assault and first-degree battery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens said previously that Gwynn was with Hampton when he was arrested in Alabama the day after the Little Rock shooting. Three pistols were in their vehicle, Givens said, and one of those that Gwynn said was his "matched to shell casings from Power Ultra Lounge."

Little Rock police said the investigation into the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge is ongoing, adding detectives "need help identifying additional suspects."

Twenty-five people were injured by gunfire in the Little Rock shooting and three others were hurt trying to escape.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.