Recruiting Thursday: Hog commit Luke Jones
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
Pulaski Academy offensive lineman and Arkansas commitment Luke Jones talked about his decision to be a Hog, his favorite thing about playing on the line and his love of cars on Recruiting Thursday.
Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others. His older brother will be a sophomore at the university this fall.
He plans to major in business and is considering owning a car dealership after his playing days are over.
