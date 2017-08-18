Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 18, 2017, 9:49 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Hog commit Luke Jones

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

Pulaski Academy junior offensive lineman Luke Jones (72) pancakes a defender. (photo courtesy of Sheldon Smith)

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman and Arkansas commitment Luke Jones talked about his decision to be a Hog, his favorite thing about playing on the line and his love of cars on Recruiting Thursday.

Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others. His older brother will be a sophomore at the university this fall.

He plans to major in business and is considering owning a car dealership after his playing days are over.

