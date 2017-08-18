RoughRiders combine for shutout of Travelers

Yohander Mendez and four relievers combined for a four-hit shutout as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Arkansas Travelers 3-0 on Thursday night in front of 5,903 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Mendez started and allowed 2 hits over 4 innings with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Jake Diekman (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to get the victory, while Reed Garrett retired the side in order for his eighth save of the season.

Aaron West (0-2) went 3 2/3 innings in taking the loss, allowing 2 runs and 6 hits while walking 1.

Frisco scored its runs when Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Scott Heineman scored on an error in the fourth inning and Heineman hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Heineman had two hits, driving in a run and also scoring one in the victory.

Arkansas was held to four hits, with center fielder Braden Bishop going 2 for 4 to lead the Travs. Shortstop Chris Mariscal and second baseman Nelson Ward accounted for the other hits.

The Travelers were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.

