Search goes on for missing copter crew

HONOLULU —The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it was now searching up to 50 miles off Hawaii for five soldiers missing after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during nighttime training.

Swift and strong currents prompted the expansion. About 24 hours earlier, the search was focused about 5 miles offshore.

Coast Guard officials said they were prepared to expand the area, as the search entered a third night. Two pilots and three aircrew members disappeared when their helicopter lost communication with another Black Hawk about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The water depth varies across the vast search area. Rescue crews were searching only on the surface for the time being.

Airplanes were scouring the outer edges of the search area. Helicopters and water vessels were searching closer in, about 15-20 miles offshore. The Army, Marine Corps and Navy joined the search along with Honolulu firefighters and lifeguards.

Both helicopters are part of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade based in Hawaii.

Trucker indicted in 10 aliens’ deaths

A federal grand jury in San Antonio has indicted a truck driver in the July deaths of 10 illegal aliens found in a truck trailer at a Wal-Mart parking lot, officials said.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, was charged with five felony counts, including smuggling migrants for financial gain resulting in death — a charge that could result in the death penalty. The penalties for other charges range from 10-20 years in federal prison, the Justice Department said in a release Wednesday.

Seven Mexicans and one Guatemalan were found dead in the stiflingly hot trailer in San Antonio. They were among as many as 200 people packed in tightly and struggling to breathe through small holes. Two other people in the trailer later died in a hospital.

Currently, two people remain hospitalized, five were released to immigration authorities, and 22 are being held as material witnesses, according to the Justice Department.

Bradley initially told authorities that he was unaware of the trailer’s cargo and was surprised when he realized people had been trapped inside. He owned the truck found outside the Wal-Mart but not the trailer, according to public records. He told federal agents that the trailer’s refrigeration system did not work and that the vent holes were probably clogged, according to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

“The smugglers closed the doors and the interior of the trailer was pitch black and it was already hot inside,” James Lara, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations wrote in the complaint after interviewing one of the illegal aliens.

“He stated they were not provided with any water or food. People inside were making noise to get someone’s attention but nobody ever came.”

Visitations canceled at Florida prisons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Prison officials in Florida cited a security threat in their decision to cancel visitation at most of the state’s 148 facilities.

In a statement released Wednesday, prison officials said the cancellation is in response to “credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security.”

The Orlando Sentinel reported that prison officials had canceled visitation at the Jackson lockup in Florida’s panhandle for the past two weekends. Three other prisons also have had visitations canceled for one weekend in July and August.

Officials declined to answer additional questions about the cancellation, but a prison spokesman said the cancellation doesn’t apply to 32 work-release centers.

LA port car chase, death lead to review

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles said Thursday that it was reviewing security measures after a suspected car thief drove onto the sprawling complex during a police chase and climbed to the top of a loading crane, dangling over edges and stripping naked before falling to his death.

The man plunged 160 feet and died about three hours after he first climbed the crane Wednesday night. It’s unclear whether he slipped or jumped, Los Angeles fire officials said.

On Thursday, the coroner’s office identified the man as James Llamas, 23. Officials did not immediately know where he lived.

Police in Los Angeles spotted a Subaru SUV reported stolen from a dealership in San Bernardino and began an hourslong chase, officers reported.

Llamas eventually drove through a security gate and into a container terminal at the port. He circled back and forth under loading cranes before jumping out of the still-moving SUV and racing up stairs to a crane.

As police waited below, he dangled and nearly fell several times before eventually plunging to the ground.

