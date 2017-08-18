2 Arkansas women sentenced for roles in scheme to steal money intended for at-risk children

Two women will serve more than a year in federal prison each for their roles in a scheme to steal money intended to feed at-risk children in Little Rock.

In a news release Friday, U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris said the women were convicted for conspiring to commit mail fraud, a crime for which they faced up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

At a hearing Friday, Erica Warren, 38, of Little Rock; and Alexis Young, 38, of Bryant were each sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years supervised release. They were also jointly ordered to pay back $253,817.44.

Harris said the women admitted to forming the Write of Passage organization to steal money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Warren sponsored the program and reportedly sent an application with inflated numbers to the Department of Human Services, where Young, an agency employee, approved it.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.

