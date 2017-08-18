Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 18, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Forklift used to steal ATM from central Arkansas bank

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 6:05 p.m.

A forklift was used to remove an ATM from a central Arkansas bank early Wednesday, police said.

According to social media posts from the Conway Police Department, the vehicle was used to remove the machine from its foundation at First Service Bank, 2475 Washington Ave., about 3 a.m.

The thief or thieves then reportedly loaded the ATM on a truck and drove away.

No suspects were named by the department.

