Filmmaker Werner Herzog to attend Arkansas festival

Renowned filmmaker, director and screenwriter Werner Herzog will attend the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival at the beginning of October, the festival announced Thursday.

The 2017 festival will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15 at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa. Herzog will participate in the event, and additional attendees will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

Herzog is best known for directing documentaries such as Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Into the Inferno and Encounters at the End of the World.

Festival overseers received around 1,200 submissions this year, the release said. Mountain Valley Spring Water will be the celebration's presenting sponsor.