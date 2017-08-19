24-year-old found dead in Springdale

An Arkansas man who appeared to have been shot multiple times was found dead in his apartment Thursday evening in Springdale, police said.

The body of Xavier Williams, 24, was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. in his apartment at 276 Strawberry Meadows Place, which is just west of Springdale Municipal Airport. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that Williams died from apparent gunshot wounds. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released.

Metro on 08/19/2017