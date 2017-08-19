Syria, Hezbollah forces take ISIS hilltops

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s U.S.-backed army has announced the start of a military offensive to clear Islamic State militants from the frontier with Syria.

This morning’s announcement came as Syrian government forces and allied Lebanese militant Hezbollah fighters announced a similar offensive to clear Islamic State militants from the Syrian side of the border, in the western Qalamoun mountain range. The Central Military Media outlet posted video showing forces fighting their way up the mountain range, under the cover of artillery fire.

The long-awaited campaign on the border will involve cooperation between the two sides — although Lebanese authorities insist they are not coordinating with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

The announcement of the offensive was made by the Lebanese commander Joseph Aoun on Twitter and the Central Military Media outlet.

This is the second push by the Syrian government in the area. In July, Hezbollah and the Syrian army defeated a pocket of al-Qaida-linked fighters nearby.

Separately, the Russian military said Friday that its aircraft are supporting a Damascus government offensive against Islamic State militants in a town in central Syria.

Sierra Leone at risk of more mudslides

Sierra Leone is expecting more floods as the country buries the casualties of a mudslide that was fatal to hundreds of people in the capital, Freetown.

The government buried almost 300 people this week, and the Health Ministry sent out teams to fumigate areas where decomposing bodies are trapped in the mud, Idalia Amaya, emergency response coordinator for Catholic Relief Services, said by phone from Freetown late Thursday. So far, 409 bodies have been removed from the rubble, the United Nations humanitarian aid coordination agency said in a statement on its website.

Rescue teams have received reports that some missing people are sending text messages saying they are trapped, Amaya said. The teams have been trying “to work on getting people out, but it’s been raining and the mud is very thick and there aren’t enough machines” to clear it, she said.

Further landslides are possible and the government may have to evacuate some areas, the U.N. said.

Al-Shabab suspected in 3 beheadings

NAIROBI, Kenya — Attackers believed to be Islamic militants have beheaded three people and burnt houses in a village on the Indian Ocean coast, Kenyan officials said.

Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said gunmen believed to be al-Shabab militants attacked Maleli village near Witu town.

Beheadings by al-Shabab have been relatively rare in Kenya, where the extremist group has carried out dozens of deadly attacks over the years. The group in July was accused of beheading nine people in another village in La-mu County and has stepped up attacks in the East African country in recent weeks.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab vowed retribution after Kenya sent troops across the border to Somalia in 2011 to fight the group, which last year became the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

Taiwan guard wounded in sword attack

TAIPEI, Taiwan — An assailant wielding a samurai sword and carrying a Chinese flag in his bag injured a guard outside Taiwan’s presidential office building Friday in what authorities called a politically motivated attack.

The 51-year-old man, identified by his surname, Lu, was overpowered by other guards and prevented from entering the nearly 100-year-old structure in the center of the capital. It wasn’t immediately clear whether President Tsai Ing-wen was in her office at the time of the attack. The guard was being treated for a neck wound.

The official Central News Agency said Lu had stolen the sword from the nearby Armed Forces Museum by smashing a glass display case with a hammer.

The agency said a Chinese flag was found in Lu’s bag and quoted a police officer as saying Lu told officers that he committed the attack to “demonstrate my political position.”

No further details were given, although a minority in Taiwan actively support China’s claim to sovereignty over the self-governing island democracy. Tensions have risen between Taipei and Beijing since Tsai’s election last year because of her refusal to agree that Taiwan is an inherent part of China.

