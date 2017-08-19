Concord woman, 85, dies in wreck

An 85-year-old Concord woman died Thursday after her van swerved into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Cleburne County, authorities said.

About 11:50 a.m., a 1995 Plymouth van was heading south on Arkansas 25 north of Concord when it ran off the right side of the roadway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The van swerved back onto the road, crossed both lanes of traffic and reportedly drove into the path of a northbound 2007 Ford. It collided with the oncoming vehicle, police said.

The Plymouth's driver, Mary Ann Strain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

