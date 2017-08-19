Design a bedroom with child in mind

Parents, do you want your children's bedrooms to be relaxing oases where they can decompress and escape the academic and social pressures of school? Don't assume that means muted colors and quiet sanctuary.

Instead, designers say, let the room reflect your child's personality, even if that involves some more vibrant colors and patterns.

"Many parents find that hot pink walls are better than hot pink hair, right? And it's only a bucket of paint. Such a space allows kids to be themselves, and that is a calming thing in today's world," said interior designer Kelee Katillac, who enjoys designing children's rooms and runs a studio in Kansas City, Mo.

She and other designers recommend working with kids to create an organized, multi-functional and comfortable bedroom with an interesting color palette.

WHAT'S THE ROOM FOR?

A first step to creating a great space for kids is defining what purposes the room must serve, Katillac said. Most kids do more than sleep in their rooms. They play, do homework and entertain friends there. Delineate a place for each of the room's main functions, she said.

If a child intends to study in the room, supply a desk, chair and good lighting. Create a reading nook for the bookworm. For the kid who likes to have friends over, provide a seating area -- even if it's just cushions and a rug -- and have mood lighting or even decorative string lighting.

Defining separate areas helps children relax because it creates a sense of structure, Katillac said.

FINDING THE RIGHT COLORS

Wall color can affect your mood, said Sue Wadden of Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland. She recommends avoiding primary colors in favor of more natural or neutral tones such as greens, browns, light grays or soft blues.

"It's easier on the eye," she said. "It's easier on the brain."

To promote relaxation, consider using softer or less saturated versions of the bright colors typically used in children's rooms, she added. If you're concerned that your child's color choices could get too bold, pick several colors you could live with and let him or her select from those, Wadden suggested.

You can also use other elements to add the bits of color that kids crave. Consider painting a colorful accent wall, or adding a vibrant rug or patterned comforter.

"Bring in brighter tones with secondary pieces," Wadden said.

BRING IN THEIR INTERESTS

Let your child help choose the room's theme, said Janet Paik, an editor with the online interior decorating website Houzz.com. "If you want it to feel like their personal sanctuary, it needs to be their own space," she said.

It can be easy and inexpensive to incorporate a favorite hobby, sports team or activity into the room. Decals, bedding, artwork and accessories can highlight a child's interests, and are easy to change out as he or she gets older, Melisa White (of Melisa White Interiors in New York) said.

HomeStyle on 08/19/2017