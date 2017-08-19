Girlfriend says gun put to head in spat

A man was arrested early Friday on accusations that he pressed an unloaded gun to his girlfriend's temple and twice pulled the trigger while threatening her, police said.

A Jacksonville officer was sent Thursday to a disturbance call at a home in the 2600 block of East Coffelt Road, according to a police report.

The officer spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend, David James Brown, 38, of Jacksonville became angry at her when she asked him to set an alarm on his phone, the report said.

The argument escalated, and the woman said she threatened to call police. That's when Brown took out a small revolver, pushed it into her right temple and pulled the trigger twice, though the chamber was empty, the report said.

When the woman tried to leave, Brown reportedly slapped her in the face, police said. The woman then took her daughter and ran next door and called police, the report said.

Brown was arrested around 2 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm and third-degree domestic battery.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is set for Aug. 31.

Witness to holdup reports firing a shot

A Little Rock man who witnessed an armed holdup of a 70-year-old woman Thursday evening told police he fired at the assailant, though the robber managed to get away.

Police spoke with the victim, who said she went to pick up a friend at 11324 Arcade Drive around 6:35 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman got out of her vehicle and heard someone say, "Give me your purse," she told police. A stranger pointed a handgun at her and entered her car, taking her credit cards, driver's license and prescription medication, the report said.

The woman said she ran into a nearby building to escape.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man who was sitting in a truck witnessed the robbery. Upon seeing the man in the truck, the gunman reportedly ordered him to stay in his vehicle, pointed the handgun at him and said, "I'll shoot you."

The 34-year-old pulled out his gun, for which he has a concealed-carry permit, and fired a round in the robber's direction, he said.

The man said he might have hit the bumper of the gunman's car, a white Nissan, but he didn't believe he hit the robber.

The robber fled. No suspects were named in the report.

Armed bandit grabs man's cards, cash

A 78-year-old man told police his debit card was stolen outside his west Little Rock apartment and the robber later used it to withdraw $100.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around noon Thursday to Napa Valley Apartments, 501 Napa Valley Road.

The victim said that while outside his apartment, a robber approached him wielding a black handgun, according to a report.

The robber patted the victim down and found a debit card in his back pocket and then asked for and obtained the personal identification number, he told police.

"If it's wrong, I'm coming back," the robber reportedly told the man.

The assailant then removed all credit and debit cards from the man's wallet as well as $60 and the man's driver's license before dropping the wallet and other items, according to authorities.

The robber fled in an unknown direction, the report said.

Police noted that the victim was unable to give a description of the robber.

The 78-year-old told officers that his Bank of America debit card was used to withdraw $100 from an "unknown banking facility."

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 08/19/2017