Harrison man gets 75 years in shooting death of his wife

A Harrison man was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to murder and kidnapping charges in Boone County Circuit Court.

Matthew Bolen, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and felony with a firearm in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Heaven Bolen.

Matthew Bolen shot Heaven Bolen in front of her house Jan. 22, according to an affidavit filed in circuit court. Bolen had borrowed a 9mm pistol from a friend Jan. 21 and used it the next day to shoot Heaven Bolen, the affidavit said.

Police found Heaven Bolen bleeding from a gunshot wound on her head in a paved alleyway across from her house. She died later at a hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Friends and family told police that Bolen had been obsessed with his wife's previous relationships, according to the affidavit.

Harrison Police Chief Paul Woodruff told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that police believed Bolen had planned to torture his wife before killing her, but she escaped and ran from her house before Bolen chased her down and shot her in the back of the head.

Police searched for Bolen for four days before he surrendered to police.

