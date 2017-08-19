Helena man dies in triple shooting
This article was published today at 3:03 a.m.
A man was killed and two other people were shot after a domestic dispute broke out on the porch of a Phillips County home Thursday afternoon, police said.
Helena-West Helena police got a call between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the 100 block of Fifth Street, Chief James Smith said. An off-duty officer who had been around the corner arrived to find three people shot, Smith said.
One of those people, George White, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Smith said. The two other victims, both females, were taken to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition, he said.
A 34-year-old man was seen running away from the shooting scene. Police believe he shot all three people during a "domestic altercation," Smith said.
The man was taken into custody Thursday and had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon, Smith said.
Metro on 08/19/2017
Print Headline: Helena man dies in triple shooting
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Helena man dies in triple shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.