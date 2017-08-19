Helena man dies in triple shooting

A man was killed and two other people were shot after a domestic dispute broke out on the porch of a Phillips County home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Helena-West Helena police got a call between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the 100 block of Fifth Street, Chief James Smith said. An off-duty officer who had been around the corner arrived to find three people shot, Smith said.

One of those people, George White, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Smith said. The two other victims, both females, were taken to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition, he said.

A 34-year-old man was seen running away from the shooting scene. Police believe he shot all three people during a "domestic altercation," Smith said.

The man was taken into custody Thursday and had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon, Smith said.

Metro on 08/19/2017