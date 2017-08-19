Hogs take 'mock' run in stadium

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks conducted a mock game that was closed to the media and fans Friday evening at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, trying to bounce back from a 7-6 season in 2016, will have few live tackling sessions between now and the season opener Aug. 31 against Florida A&M in Little Rock, Coach Bret Bielema said.

The mock game took on extra importance this season because of the construction going on in the north end zone at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"We'll be in full pads, but it's not going to be tackle or anything like that," Bielema said. "We're going to modify it because we're going to be in our locker room for the first time.

"It's a whole new deal, coming out of the far end zone. The Hog Pen has already been moved down to that angle. I think the band is even going to line up in the 'A' for us to simulate that because it's going to be totally different coming out from that venue.

"There's a lot of different theatrics that are going to go into Friday night. We'll walk through it and do it, and if I'm not satisfied with that, we'll have to do it again."

Broyles celebration

Coach Bret Bielema and his staff will attend today's 2 p.m. celebration of Frank Broyles' life, a public event at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks players have today off and can attend the event at their own discretion.

Barry Lunney Jr., the former Arkansas quarterback and current tight ends coach, told personal stories about Broyles, the longtime coach and athletic director, to the team Monday night after Broyles passed away at age 92.

"What he means to us and what he's meant to our family, the Razorback family, it's hard to put in words," Lunney said Thursday. "You see his fingerprint on a daily basis when you ride into this campus, when you see the stadiums, you see the facilities. You read about us being in the SEC ... that's all his vision, his leadership.

"He was always good to me individually. He always took time to talk to me. He used to come watch me pitch when I was pitching. He had to get there pretty early to catch me sometimes."

Nod to Clarinda

Bret Bielema introduced his coaching staff and their wives and other members of the football program during Friday's Razorback Kickoff Luncheon, and he also pointed out his administrative assistant, Clarinda Carr.

"She and I made a deal," Bielema said. "I'm going to be her last head coach. I think I'm No. 5. So we're sticking together."

Actually, Carr is on her eighth head coach.

Ragnow's return

Senior center Frank Ragnow, speaking at the Razorback Kickoff Luncheon, expressed his gratitude to Arkansas fans for their support last season after the death of his father Jon Ragnow.

Coach Bret Bielema recognized the work Ragnow has done when he was at the podium later.

"Best recruiting job of the year to get him to come back," Bielema said of Ragnow's decision to not enter the NFL Draft early. "I'm sure everybody was glad he did, including himself. He's built himself into one of the premier players in our conference."

Low trouble

Bret Bielema, speaking at Friday's Razorback Kickoff Luncheon, said he and his staff place a huge emphasis on the character of the players they recruit.

Although Bielema acknowledged there were "issues" at the Belk Bowl last season, he said the Razorbacks have done a good job staying out of trouble during his four-plus years at the helm.

"I needed people of high quality that I felt you could come to work every day and feel good about who they are," Bielema said. "I know there are a lot of coaches that you commonly say, 'How do you go to sleep on a Friday and a Saturday night.'

"I sleep very, very well. Well, before my daughter was born I slept very, very well."

Briella blame

Bret Bielema said his wife, Jen, intended to attend Friday's Razorback Kickoff Luncheon in Springdale, but baby Briella Bielema had other ideas.

"It was my wife's goal to make it here," he said. "This is the first luncheon she's missed. Unfortunately, we have a young little lady that's not cooperating all the time quite yet."

After the crowd's laughter died down, Bielema remarked: "I know I need to spend more time at home, and we'll get it straightened out."

Rattler check

Fans who want to get a look at Florida A&M, which plays Arkansas in Little Rock on Aug. 31, can watch the Rattlers open their season at home against Texas Southern next Saturday.

The Florida A&M-Texas Southern game is being televised nationally on ESPNU. Kickoff is 11 a.m. Central.

Allen on Broyles

Fifth-year senior quarterback Austin Allen grew up in Fayetteville, and his father, Bobby, has worked on the Arkansas staff since 1998, so he understands Frank Broyles' contributions as the former head coach and athletic director.

"I know how much Frank Broyles means to this state, how much he means really to the world of college football," Allen said. "Without him, Arkansas wouldn't be where it's at today. All these nice facilities for this whole athletic department are because of him, so he means a lot to Arkansas football.

"He's a credit to this whole state and really just credit to him where college football is today. I mean, he's a household name anywhere you go."

Outside is nice

Senior Dwayne Eugene is working as a backup at both outside linebacker spots in the 3-4 defense after playing inside in last season's 4-3 scheme.

"I really love the versatility that Dwayne has brought to both the Razor and the Hog positions," defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said. "He's much better suited to play outside than inside, in my opinion, and it's shown.

"He has the athleticism to play to the field. He has the explosiveness to play into the boundary. That's invaluable to our football team to be able to mix and match the right people versus different personnels and get different groups on the field for us to match offensive personnel."

Sports on 08/19/2017