23 aliens found in semitrailer in Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials said that a man has been arrested on a charge of transporting people who are illegally in the U.S. after 23 people were found in the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 10 near El Paso.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 44-year-old Comothial Harper, a U.S. citizen from Bainbridge, Ga., was arrested Wednesday and charged with transporting for financial gain people illegally in the U.S. He remained in jail Friday. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Officials say the foreigners -- three Guatemalans and 20 Mexicans -- appeared to be in good health.

It's the second time this week that a large number of people were found in a tractor-trailer near El Paso. Agents found 20 immigrants hidden in a tractor-trailer Monday at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Oak Ridge nuke waste off to N.M. dump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A processing center for radioactive waste in Tennessee has made its first shipment in five years to the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository, marking another milestone as the U.S. gets its multibillion-dollar cleanup program back on track.

Dozens of employees gathered earlier this month at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee to watch casks of waste loaded onto a truck for the trip to the repository in southern New Mexico.

The disposal of contaminated tools, clothing and other debris from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making at government labs and defense sites around the nation was sidelined in 2014 when a radiation release contaminated part of the repository and forced its closure.

Shipments to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant finally resumed in April after an expensive recovery effort and a major policy overhaul after a drum of improperly packed waste triggered a spill.

The repository confirmed Friday it is now receiving three to four shipments a week, most of them coming from the Idaho National Laboratory.

Donavan Mager, a spokesman for the contractor that runs the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, said workers are becoming more proficient with new waste-handling procedures that account for them having to operate in a contaminated environment. Workers move the waste into its final resting place: disposal vaults carved out of an ancient salt formation about a half-mile below the surface.

11 foreigners arrested over re-entry law

JACKSON, Miss. -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 11 foreigners in Mississippi who have since admitted to violating a federal act or await a plea hearing.

Mississippi Business Journal reported on Thursday that all but one defendant, who had a hearing scheduled, pleaded guilty to violating the Re-entry of Deported or Removed Alien act. The 11 are among 55 arrested by immigration enforcement agents Feb. 22 in raids at eight restaurants.

Court-appointed defense attorney Carlos Tanner says the others were deported and not prosecuted because they hadn't previously been formally ordered to leave the country. Tanner's client and the detainees have been kept at the Madison County Detention Center.

According to U.S. Code, those pleading guilty in Mississippi could serve up to two years in prison and pay a fine of at most $250,000.

NASA launch a finale for tracking orbiter

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA launched the last of its longtime tracking and communication satellites on Friday, a vital link to astronauts in orbit as well as the Hubble Space Telescope.

The end of the era came with a morning liftoff of TDRS-M, the 13th satellite in the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite network. It rode to orbit aboard an unmanned Atlas V rocket. There were handshakes all around two hours later, when the satellite successfully separated from the rocket's upper stage.

NASA has been launching TDRS satellites since 1983. The 22,300-mile-high constellation links ground controllers with the International Space Station and other low-orbiting craft including Hubble.

The rocket and satellite cost $540 million.

NASA needs seven active TDRS satellites at any given time, six for real-time support and one as a spare. The newest one will remain in reserve, until needed to replace aging craft. TDRS-M is third generation. NASA's next-generation tracking network will rely on lasers.

Besides serving other spacecraft, the satellites help provide communication to outposts at the South Pole. In 1998, the network provided critical medical help to a doctor diagnosed with breast cancer.

