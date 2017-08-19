• Karl Smith, 56, of Morganton, N.C., was charged with misdemeanor assault after police said he pepper-sprayed two Confederate re-enactors belonging to the Sons of Confederate Veterans as they participated in the 2017 Soldiers Reunion Parade in Newton.

• Alexandria Turner, 22, cursed a fisherman using a rented pole at a pier in St. Augustine, Fla., and then swam up to his fishing line, bit it in half and swam off, resulting in her arrest on public intoxication and resisting arrest charges, officials said.

• Paul LePage, governor of Maine, called teachers "a dime a dozen" as he opened a new vocational school, saying it will offer "more than just teaching out of a book," prompting the president of the state's largest teachers union to point out that Maine is struggling to fill classroom jobs.

• Tim Svenson, sheriff of Yamhill County, Ore., said a family thought their 18-month-old golden retriever, Kenyon, had dug up a backyard time capsule but called police when they realized the dog had found a package of 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

• Susan Olson, a Republican poll watcher, said she waited until the New Hampshire Legislature adjourned to file assault charges against state Rep. Katherine Rogers, a Democrat, who she said "clocked" her as the two jostled during a vote recount last November.

• Jason Leon, a snake hunter from Miami, killed a 7-foot Burmese python, the 500th python killed by hunters since Florida began a program to eliminate the large snakes from the Everglades, where they are decimating native mammal and bird populations.

• David Limon, a former sheriff's deputy in Ector County, Texas, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and fined $13,200 after pleading guilty to extorting money from illegal gambling operations and tipping off the businesses about investigations, officials said.

• Arwen Kuhn, 38, of St. Marys, Pa., was charged with aggravated assault and other counts after police accused her of burning her 3-year-old son with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

• Terence Naphys of West Deptford Township, N.J., said he'll never again cross the drawbridge that links Cape May and the Wildwoods after the bridge started to rise as he and his family were driving on it, forcing him to gun his car engine to get enough speed to jump to shore.

A Section on 08/19/2017