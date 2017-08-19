LR man arrested in '16 shooting death
This article was published today at 3:11 a.m.
Little Rock police on Friday made an arrest in a fatal shooting in September.
Randtrel Kendrick Carruthers, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malik Mumit.
Police found Mumit, 45, shot to death the evening of Sept. 17 at 1721 Pinewood Drive in a residential area south of West 12th Street and east of Fair Park Boulevard. His body was found in the street next to a motorcycle, which was kept as evidence.
Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the department's cold-case unit developed Carruthers as a suspect. The unit, which consists of four retired officers, was formed this year to investigate unsolved homicides.
McClanahan said Friday that investigators initially believed that the killing was drug-related, but he did not have further information on the case.
Court records show Mumit and Carruthers had both faced drug-possession charges.
Carruthers, who was last known to reside at 9010 Woodford Drive in Little Rock, was being held at the Pulaski County jail late Friday.
Mumit was involved in a separate homicide case before he was killed last year.
He reportedly found a friend, Larry Bernard Williams, 42, shot to death the morning of Feb. 26, 2016, inside a house at 1207 E. 28th St., a dead-end street off Springer Boulevard south of East Roosevelt Road.
Mumit told investigators that Williams, of Star City, had been released from prison days earlier, according to a police report. Mumit also told police that Williams had been in an argument with a man who had killed Williams' brother.
No arrests had been in Williams' death by Friday.
McClanahan said an investigation is ongoing but police have few leads.
Metro on 08/19/2017
Print Headline: LR man arrested in '16 shooting death
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LR man arrested in '16 shooting death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.