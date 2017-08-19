LR man arrested in '16 shooting death

Little Rock police on Friday made an arrest in a fatal shooting in September.

Randtrel Kendrick Carruthers, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malik Mumit.

Police found Mumit, 45, shot to death the evening of Sept. 17 at 1721 Pinewood Drive in a residential area south of West 12th Street and east of Fair Park Boulevard. His body was found in the street next to a motorcycle, which was kept as evidence.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the department's cold-case unit developed Carruthers as a suspect. The unit, which consists of four retired officers, was formed this year to investigate unsolved homicides.

McClanahan said Friday that investigators initially believed that the killing was drug-related, but he did not have further information on the case.

Court records show Mumit and Carruthers had both faced drug-possession charges.

Carruthers, who was last known to reside at 9010 Woodford Drive in Little Rock, was being held at the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Mumit was involved in a separate homicide case before he was killed last year.

He reportedly found a friend, Larry Bernard Williams, 42, shot to death the morning of Feb. 26, 2016, inside a house at 1207 E. 28th St., a dead-end street off Springer Boulevard south of East Roosevelt Road.

Mumit told investigators that Williams, of Star City, had been released from prison days earlier, according to a police report. Mumit also told police that Williams had been in an argument with a man who had killed Williams' brother.

No arrests had been in Williams' death by Friday.

McClanahan said an investigation is ongoing but police have few leads.

