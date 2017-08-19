Man, 26, arrested in child-photo case

A Bentonville man is accused of exchanging naked photos on Snapchat with a 15-year-old girl while living with a relative of the girl.

Kevin Forst, 26, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

An officer with the Bentonville Police Department spoke with the girl's father by phone Sunday. The father, who lives in Naples, Fla., told authorities that his daughter had visited her relative in Bentonville from June 18 through July 6.

While the relative went to work, the teen and Forst would stay in the apartment, the relative told authorities.

The relative noticed that once the teen returned to Florida, Forst spent a lengthy amount of time on his phone -- odd behavior for him, she said.

That prompted the relative to contact the girl's parents and warn them of suspected inappropriate contact with the girl.

After taking the girl's phone from her and going through her Snapchat account, the father discovered "thousands" of messages.

The girl reportedly admitted sending 10 nude photos of herself to Forst.

Metro on 08/19/2017