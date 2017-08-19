• Tina Fey is fuming about last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Va., home to her alma mater, the University of Virginia. In response, the former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer is spearheading a movement: "sheet caking." In a surprise appearance on SNL's Weekend Update: Summer Edition on Thursday night, Fey, sporting a U-Va. sweatshirt, urged Americans not to get into screaming matches with neo-Nazis. Instead, she said, "order a cake with the American flag on it ... and just eat it." With her mouth full of cake, she seemed to capture the frustration of many Americans in the past week. Almost immediately, the hashtags "#sheetcakemovement" and "#sheetcaking" began circulating on social media. "Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election!" Fey told the show's anchors. Fey, who graduated from the university in 1992, said it broke her heart to see "these evil forces" descend on Charlottesville. She also criticized President Donald Trump for blaming "both sides" for the violence. She said, "Nazis are always bad. I don't care what you say." She noted that another white nationalist rally is planned for today in New York and joked that she hopes neo-Nazis in the city "get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens." Fey co-hosted the Weekend Update segment from 2000-06.

Things may look bleak for Democrats these days, but Michael Moore thinks he knows how they can get back on top. "Humor is the nonviolent weapon by which we're going to help turn this around," said the Academy Award-winning director of Bowling for Columbine who is currently starring in his one-man Broadway show. "If you use your sense of humor and your wit to go against what's going on, it can be devastating and it can reach a lot of people." Moore has been doing his part in the anti-Donald Trump movement by ridiculing the president, part of what he calls "an unofficial army of comedy out there that is working to bring him down." He cites comedians like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Alec Baldwin and Stephen Colbert and notes that Melissa McCarthy, in her Saturday Night Live sketches, played a role in the stepping down of Sean Spicer, Trump's oft-beleaguered press secretary. "I knew Spicer was gone the second after that first sketch was over," he said Thursday.

