GOLF

Armour, Simpson lead

Ryan Armour shot a career-best 9-under 61 on Friday for a share of the lead with Webb Simpson after two rounds at the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C. Armour and Simpson were at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour’s final event of the regular season. Simpson shot a 64. Henrik Stenson was a stroke behind them after a 66. Ollie Schniederjans (63) and Vaughn Taylor (66) were 11 under. First-round leader Matt Every followed his 61 with a 72 to slip six strokes off the lead. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 70. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 69.

U.S. leads Europe

The United States swept the afternoon fourball matches to take a 51/2-2 1/2 lead over Europe on Friday in the Solheim Cup at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Lizette Salas and U.S. newcomer Danielle Kang each won two matches, teaming to beat Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson 1 up for the Americans’ lone full point in the morning foursomes, then leading the U.S. to its first ever fourball sweep in the afternoon. Salas and rookie Angel Yin routed Ciganda and Emily Pedersen 6 and 5, and Kang and Michelle Wie topped Madelene Sagstrom and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3 and 1. In the other fourball matches, Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang beat Masson and Florentyna Parker 3 and 2, and former Arkansas Razorback Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller edged Charley Hull and Georgia Hall 2 and 1. In the morning foursomes, Americans Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson rallied to halve with Hull and Mel Reid. For Europe, Hall and Anna Nordqvist beat Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst 3 and 1, and Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew topped Lewis and Piller 1 up.

Pair atop leaderboard

Kevin Sutherland shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open lead Friday, three years after scorching the En-Joie course at Endicott, N.Y., for the only 59 in PGA Tour Champions history. Sutherland had eight birdies and a bogey to join Wes Short Jr. atop the first-round leaderboard. Colin Montgomerie was a stroke back along with Mark Brooks, Russ Cochran and Corey Pavin. Montgomerie holed out from 80 yards for eagle on the par-4 10th. Joey Sindelar, from nearby Horseheads, had a 67. He won the PGA Tour’s B.C. Open in 1985 and 1987 at En-Joie. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 68, and Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer and defending champion Paul Goydos shot 69.

Looper out front

Ken Looper shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to lead the Web.com News-Sentinel Open at Knoxville, Tenn., by 5 strokes. After leading Thursday with a 9-under 62, Looper had a two-round total of 14-under 128. He was 5 strokes ahead of Ben Taylor, Talor Gooch and Stephan Jaeger, who all shot 67s on Friday and were all at 9 under. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) were both 6 under after shooting 67s. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was 4 under after a 69. Zack Fischer was 3 under after a 69. Matt Atkins was 2 under after a 71. Taylor Moore was even par after a 69.

Wall makes big move

Defending champion Anthony Wall produced his second big finish in as many days to move into the last 16 at the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Bad Griesbach, Germany, with a 1-up victory over Haydn Porteous on Friday. The Englishman, who won the European Tour event when it was staged in Scotland last year, was behind going into the last two holes but won them both for a clash against Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson. Local favorite Marcel Siem delighted the home fans on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach with a birdie-birdie finish to beat Mikko Ilonen 2-up. Ilonen had had the most convincing victory of the first round. Siem set up a meeting with Belgium’s Thomas Detry, who had a 3 and 1 victory over Spain’s Nacho Elvira. Siem was joined by compatriots Alexander Knappe and Florian Fritsch, but Maximilian Kieffer could not make it four Germans from four in the last 16 as he lost to Marcus Fraser 2 and 1. Tournament host Paul Lawrie fought hard but lost 2 and 1 to Alejandro Canizares, who next faces Paul Dunne. The Irishman defeated Jens Fahrbring 4 and 3.

TENNIS

Pliskova wins twice

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova pulled off a doubleheader sweep Friday at the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati, reaching the semifinals by winning a pair of matches with little rest in-between. Rafael Nadal wasn’t able to do the same. Pliskova completed a match that was suspended overnight because of rain, beating qualifier Camila Giorgi in three sets. After a quick turnaround, she beat a rested Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-4 for a sweep into the semis. Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a match carried over from the previous night. Five hours later, he was back on court against Nick Kyrgios, who had won a three-set match earlier in the day. Nadal was sloppy at the outset and on the defensive for much of a 6-2, 7-5 loss. Kyrgios will face David Ferrer, who won his only match of the day — 6-3, 6-3 over fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem. No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov beat Yuichi Sugita 6-2, 6-1. He’ll face John Isner, who beat wild-card Jared Donaldson 7-6 (4), 7-5. In the women’s bracket, Pliskova will face Garbine Mugaruza in the semifinals. Mugaruza survived a tough challenge Friday, beating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 5-7, 7-5. Sloan Stephens also pulled off a two-victory day to reach the semifinals. She beat Ekaterina Makarova in three sets, and then ate lunch, took a nap, woke up and knocked off Julia Goerges in straight sets. Stephens will face No. 2 Simona Halep, who beat Johanna Konta 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Nadal, Pliskova advance

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova got a doubleheader day started with victories at the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati on Friday. Nadal spent only an hour and 37 minutes on court while beating fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (1), 6-2 in a match that never got started Thursday night because of rain. He was scheduled back on court five hours later Friday evening to face Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios overcame a sloppy first set to reach his first Cincinnati quarterfinal with a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory over Ivo Karlovic. In the women's bracket, defending champion Pliskova beat qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in the completion of a suspended match. Pliskova was up 3-0 in the first set when rain moved in Thursday night, forcing her to sit for hours and wait. She was scheduled to face a rested Caroline Wozniacki later Friday evening.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch continued his domination at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., with a victory Friday night in the Xfinity Series race. The victory was the 19th national series victory at Bristol for Busch, who also won the Truck Series race Wednesday night. And like that victory, Busch had to overcome a speeding penalty on pit road to get to victory lane. Busch won the first stage of the race and was then popped for speeding. He drove from 29th in line to the lead in 58 laps after the penalty, and won the second stage. Busch then drove away to an easy 91st career victory in the Xfinity Series.

BKR to shut down

Brad Keselowski is closing his truck series team at the end of the season, a decision that in part came down to him losing money on the venture. Brad Keselowski Racing has fielded trucks in NASCAR since 2008, and more than a dozen young drivers have come through his organization. His team has won nine Camping World Truck Series races and twice contended for the championship. Keselowski fields two full-time Fords -- for Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric -- and has about 50 employees. Yet Keselowski has not turned a profit on his passion, and has said before he loses $1 million a year on the program. Red Horse Racing also suspended its truck operations in May.

HORSE RACING

Arrogate seeks revenge in $1M Pacific Classic

The rematch is on between Arrogate, North America’s richest thoroughbred, and Accelerate, the upstart colt that stunned Arrogate by 15 ¼ lengths last month.

They’ll duke it out again today in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar, the same track where Arrogate “laid an egg” in the San Diego Handicap on July 22, according to trainer Bob Baffert. Arrogate finished fourth as the 1-20 favorite and Accelerate won.

The loss ended Arrogate’s seven-race winning streak that included victories in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational and the $10 million Dubai World Cup. His career earnings of over $17 million are a North American record.

The 4-year-old colt mystified even his Hall of Fame trainer by never getting into the race, leaving spectators wondering if it was the track surface, an off day or whether Arrogate is no longer the world’s dominant horse.

But Baffert said he believes Arrogate is back in sync as shown in a series of workouts since.

Arrogate is the early even-money favorite for the 1 ¼-mile Pacific Classic. The winner earns an automatic berth in the $6 million BC Classic on Nov. 4 at the seaside track north of San Diego. Arrogate is the defending champion in that race.

Last month wasn’t the first time Accelerate beat Arrogate. In the first career start for both in April 2016 at Los Alamitos, Accelerate finished second, a neck in front of Arrogate.

Now, they meet again, barely four weeks later.

Pacific Classic entries

$1 million Pacific Classic for 3-year-olds and up at Del Mar. Post time: 7:45 p.m.

PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS

1 Royal Albert Hall Nakatani 30-1 2 Collected Garcia 5-2 3 Accelerate Espinoza 3-1 4 Sorry Erik Desormeaux 30-1 5 Hard Aces Gonzalez 20-1 6 Donworth Gutierrez 15-1 7 Curlin Road Prat 20-1 8 Arrogate Smith 1-1

Sports on 08/19/2017