Ramos’ slam leads Naturals past Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Mauricio Ramos hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 4-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday.

The grand slam by Ramos scored Humberto Arteaga, Samir Duenez, and Ryan O'Hearn and provided all the offense for NW Arkansas.

NW Arkansas starter Foster Griffin (10-4) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Richelson Pena (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Tim Hill pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.

The RoughRiders were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Naturals' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.