Scientists baffled by carp’s journey

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — An adult Asian carp found in a Chicago waterway near Lake Michigan this summer began its life far downstream and apparently got around a series of electric barriers intended to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes, officials said Friday.

Autopsy results and a scientific analysis showed the silver carp, which was caught June 22, was a 4-year-old male that originated in the Illinois/ Middle Mississippi watershed, according to the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, a coalition of government agencies.

It could have hatched anywhere along a roughly 200-mile stretch of the Illinois River before migrating northwest, said Charlie Wooley, the Midwest deputy regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It spent time in the Des Plaines River before finding its way to the Little Calumet River just 9 miles from the lake, where a fisherman landed it.

The only way the carp could have gotten there was to evade three barriers in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal some 37 miles from Lake Michigan, Wooley said. But it’s unclear how that happened.

The barriers emit powerful electric pulses designed to repel carp that get too close.

An earlier study raised the possibility that small fish could be pulled through the electric field in the wake of passing barges and survive.

Yet scientists who conducted a chemical analysis of the carp’s inner ear bones to determine which waters it had been in concluded the fish had spent no more than a few weeks to a few months in the stretch of river where it was found. It was fully grown, measuring 28 inches long and weighing 8 pounds.

“We’re pretty darn confident a fish of this size would be incapacitated going through” the barriers, Wooley said, adding, “We’re baffled and we just don’t know how it got there.”

The find gave fresh ammunition to critics who question the effectiveness of the government’s strategy for protecting the lakes.

“It confirms what we’ve known all along — those electric barriers are not foolproof and additional protections are needed,” said Molly Flanagan of the Alliance for the Great Lakes, a Chicago-based environmental group.