Slam in bottom of 9th lifts Orioles over Angels

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 9, ANGELS 7

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado capped a three-home run night with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run home run in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBI.

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone home run off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

Pujols' two-run drive was the 609th of his career, tied with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the all-time list. Pujols and Sosa now share the distinction of hitting more home runs that any other foreign-born players.

After Pujols and Kole Calhoun connected in succession in the first inning, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Orioles used home runs by Mark Trumbo, Machado and Caleb Joseph and cut the gap to a run before a two-run drive by Mike Trout made it 7-4 in the fifth.

All five L.A. home runs came off Hellickson, the first time the right-hander yielded more than three in a game.

Darren O'Day (4-1) got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

RED SOX 9, YANKEES 6 Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a two-run single in Boston's four-run seventh inning and the Red Sox rallied to beat visiting New York.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 1 Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for Seattle since April 1, 2014, in a victory over host Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 4, RANGERS 3 Nicky Delmonico lined an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning, his second go-ahead home run of the game, and visiting Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Texas.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 1 Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel threw seven shutout innings, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve homered and host Houston beat Oakland.

INDIANS 10, ROYALS 1 Corey Kluber put together another Cy Young-worthy performance before leaving with a sprained right ankle and Jay Bruce homered twice to help visiting Cleveland rout Kansas City in the opener of their three-game series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 11, PIRATES 10 Matt Carpenter homered in the second inning to send St. Louis on to victory over host Pittsburgh. The Cardinals lead reached 11-3 in the eighth inning.

MARLINS 3, METS 1 J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run as visiting Miami notched its sixth victory in seven games, downing New York in their series opener to move within two games of .500 for the first time since May 3.

REDS 5, BRAVES 3 Cincinnati hit three home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by Adam Duvall, Sal Romano threw seven strong innings and the Reds beat R.A. Dickey and host Atlanta.

ROCKIES 8, BREWERS 4 Charlie Blackmon hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season, German Marquez won for the first time in seven weeks and Colorado beat visiting Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 7, BLUE JAYS 4 Jake Arrieta pitched into the seventh inning and allowed one run, Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and host Chicago beat Toronto in a rare interleague matchup.

DODGERS 8, TIGERS 5 Chris Taylor had four hits including a pair of doubles, and visiting Los Angeles welcomed Adrian Gonzalez back from the disabled list with another victory, beating Detroit.

TWINS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Miguel Sano hit two of the Twins' season high-tying six home runs, including an inside-the-park dash by Byron Buxton, and host Minnesota powered past Arizona.

Sports on 08/19/2017