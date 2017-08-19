HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Central’s home opener moved

Little Rock Central’s Sept. 1 home opener against Rogers Heritage has been moved from Quigley-Cox Stadium to Little Rock Christian’s Warrior Field, Tigers Coach Ellis “Scooter” Register said Friday.

FieldTurf is being installed at Quigley-Cox Stadium, but the work is not scheduled to be completed until next week, Register said.

Register and Little Rock Christian Athletic Director Johnny Watson discussed the possibility of the Tigers using Warrior Field for the game against Rogers Heritage since the Warriors’ opener is Aug. 29 against Warren at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, leaving the Warriors’ stadium available. The Tigers’ first game at Quigley-Cox Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 15 against West Memphis.

Central defeated Rogers Heritage 31-14 in last year’s season opener in Rogers.

SOCCER

ASU, UALR women win; UA, UCA lose in OT

Dana O’Boye converted two penalty kicks in the final 10 minutes Friday to give the Arkansas State University women a 2-1 victory over Missouri State in their season opener at Allison South Stadium in Springfield, Mo.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and University of Central Arkansas women’s teams both suffered overtime losses Friday. The Razorbacks lost 1-0 at SMU despite getting six of their eight shots on goal in the second half and narrowly missing a goal in the final seconds of regulation.

UCA found itself down 1-0 in the 13th minute of its match against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock after a goal by Arola Aparicio Gilli, but the Bears tied the match at 1-1 in the 74th minute on a goal by Hadley Dickinson. Jaclyn Purvine scored in the 95th minute to give UALR the 2-1 victory.

BASKETBALL

Former Tiger signs with German team

Nick Smith, a 2013 Bentonville High graduate, has agreed to terms on a professional playing contract with TV Langen of the German Bundesliga.

Just hours after his arrival in Germany and a meeting with his new teammates, Smith had unofficial totals of 30 points and 17 rebounds in an exhibition game against Giessen 46ers.

Smith, a 6-foot-8 forward, spent the last four seasons at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., where he played 126 games and averaged 6.2 points per outing for the Bruins, who won the Ohio Valley Conference all four seasons. He set a Curb Event Center record when he hit 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points in a Jan. 5 game against Tennessee-Martin.

He becomes the sixth former Belmont player to be currently playing basketball in a professional level.

BASEBALL

Ex-Saint Harris earns honors at Miami-Ohio

Tyler Harris, a 2012 Shiloh Christian graduate, was named a Distinguished Scholar Athlete at the University of Miami, Ohio this spring. It was the second time Harris was named a distinguished scholar. Harris had a 3.74 GPA this spring, majoring in sport leadership and management.

Harris was named first team All-Mid-American Conference as a designated hitter, batting .292 with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .542 slugging percentage. He batted .389 in conference play and finished his career with a .290 batting average.

Harris will be awarded the Derrell Hedric Award on Sept. 16 at halftime of the Miami vs. Cincinnati football game.

He was a four-year starter at Shiloh Christian and a key member of three consecutive state championship baseball teams. Harris transferred to Miami from Missouri State after the 2014 season.