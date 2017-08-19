Super Quiz: Geography

The westernmost country of mainland Europe

It was the first Asian country to host the summer and winter Olympic Games.

This country has an ongoing dispute with Greece over the use of its name.

The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy was filmed entirely in this country.

Its capital and largest city is Ulaanbaatar.

This country includes the Galapagos Islands.

This country seceded from Colombia in 1903.

This country occupies the western part of the island of Hispaniola.