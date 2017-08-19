The westernmost country of mainland Europe
It was the first Asian country to host the summer and winter Olympic Games.
This country has an ongoing dispute with Greece over the use of its name.
The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy was filmed entirely in this country.
Its capital and largest city is Ulaanbaatar.
This country includes the Galapagos Islands.
This country seceded from Colombia in 1903.
This country occupies the western part of the island of Hispaniola.
Its capital city is Zagreb.
ANSWERS
Portugal
Japan
Macedonia
New Zealand
Mongolia
Ecuador
Panama
Haiti
Croatia
08/19/2017
Super Quiz: Geography
