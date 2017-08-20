After down years, Comets spread out

Change has come for the Mills Comets.

Comets Stadium has new field turf, the players are practicing in a new workout facility and have new lockers, and -- what may be the biggest difference of them all -- Mills has a different offensive set.

Mills Coach Patrick Russell has been a big proponent of the Flexbone, but the Comets have abandoned the triple-option-based offense in favor of a wide-open, no-huddle Spread formation.

"We've had a lot of success in the Flexbone, but we had a lot more continuity in our program at that time," Russell said. "We haven't had the same starting quarterback two years in a row [since 2013]. We haven't been able to get a whole lot of continuity since then, and it takes that.

"That's not the most exciting offense to be in and when you don't have success in it, the kids lose a little faith in it. ... If you're not being successful, you need to make the change."

Russell credits new offensive coordinator Ed Roberts with installing the Spread. Roberts has been with the program the past four years, but he is on the offensive end of the planning for the first time.

"He's put a lot of time and effort into developing his offense and what he would run," Russell said. "He came up using the Spread, so obviously that's what he wanted to do rather than what some old-school coach like me would do."

After winning nine games in 2013, the Comets have won only eight combined games in the past three years. Mills finished 3-7 in 2016 with one victory coming via a forfeit.

Russell said Mills could experience more success this fall.

"Our players seem to be more energetic," he said. "We lost a couple of games last season that were 100 percent in our control that we wouldn't lose again. We lost two games to kicking game errors. We've fixed that.

"We didn't generate much offense last year, and I think we'll generate more offense this year. We gave up too many points (34.8 a game). I don't think we'll give up as many this year.

"In as tough of a conference as we'll be in, will that make us a playoff team? I don't know."

The offensive line, led by senior center Michael Beman, should be the Comets' biggest strength. Senior running back Corban Humphrey is the team's leading returning rusher.

"Beman is probably our most vocal leader," Russell said. "Our offense may center around Humphrey. He's kind of quiet and a lead-by-example type of guy, but he's trying to step up his vocal leadership. He's one of the reasons we went to [the Spread]."

Russell said senior Taydean Ford will be the Comets' quarterback while seniors Cortaz Floyd, Richard Rodgers and Kaylon Uzoiqwe will provide stability on the offensive line.

Defensively, tackle Braylen Cloird, and linebackers Cameron Tanner, Tyrann Wright and D.Q. Henderson are all returning starters.

"We're two-deep on the defensive line, and we've got backups on the O-line," Russell said. "Our receivers, we're hurting because we're not polished. We're not a seasoned defense. Offensively, they've picked it up and it looks like we've been playing it for years. But defensively, we've got to find some players."

