Arkansans in the Minors

Who's hot

BRIAN ANDERSON (Arkansas Razorbacks/AAA Marlins) has gone 16 for 35 (.457) with 3 home runs, 8 runs scored and 11 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Anderson went 2 for 4, including an inside-the-park home run, with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI on Aug. 11 as the New Orleans Baby Cakes won 6-4 over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA Brewers). He followed that up by going 2 for 3 with 3 RBI in an 11-10 victory over Colorado Springs and went 2 for 2 with 1 RBI on Wednesday in the Baby Cakes' 6-3 victory over the Round Rock Express (AAA Rangers). Anderson has gone 34 for 96 (.354) with 7 home runs and 22 RBI for New Orleans since being promoted from Class AA Jacksonville, Fla., on July 15.

DILLON DRABBLE (Texarkana/R-Royals) earned his first victory of the season for the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday in a 15-9 victory over the Billings Mustangs (R Reds). Drabble allowed 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 7 hits with 8 strikeouts over 6 innings. He has a 1-2 record this season with a 3.44 ERA in 10 appearances for Idaho Falls, including 7 starts.

Who's not

AHARON EGGLESTON (Southern Arkansas/independent) has gone 6 for 31 (.194) with 1 run scored, 2 RBI, 6 walks and 9 strikeouts in his past 10 games. His only multi-hit game in the past 10 was a 2-for-3 performance that included a home run with 1 run scored and 1 RBI on Aug. 8 as the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League lost to the York Revolution 4-1. Eggleston is batting .248 this season with 2 home runs and 32 RBI in 81 games.

DANIEL WRIGHT (Arkansas State/AAA Angels) has lost each of his past two starts for the Salt Lake Bees. Wright took the loss Aug. 13 in the Bees' 5-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (AAA Giants), in which he allowed 5 earned runs on 8 hits with 4 strikeouts and 1 wild pitch over 5 innings. He took the second loss Friday as the Bees lost to the Tacoma Rainiers (AAA Mariners) 7-6. Wright allowed 7 runs -- 5 earned -- on 9 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over 4 innings. The losses dropped Wright's record to 6-9 with a 7.44 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting .296 against Wright this season.

News and notes

• Pitcher Ashur Tolliver was signed as a free agent Friday by the Seattle Mariners and was assigned to the Class AA Arkansas Travelers. His "roster status changed" with the Fresno Grizzlies (AAA Astros) on Aug. 13. Tolliver went 2-0 with a 7.13 ERA and was 0 for 2 in save opportunities for the Grizzlies in 31 appearances this season. He also made 3 appearances for the Astros and had an 0-0 record with a 3.60 ERA. The Travelers finish a series against the Midland RockHounds (AA Athletics) today and return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday for a four-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (AA Dodgers).

• Infielder Matt Reynolds (Razorbacks) was recalled to the New York Mets from the Class AAA Las Vegas 51s on Thursday. Reynolds' average rose from .310 to .320 in the past week for the 51s. In 28 at-bats over 6 games, Reynolds had 10 hits with 6 runs scored and 10 RBI. He went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Mets on Thursday in a 7-5 loss to the New York Yankees.

• Pitcher Andy Ferguson (ASU/Benton) was sent to the Kansas City Royals' rookie-league team in Surprise, Ariz., on a rehab assignment Tuesday. Ferguson was placed on the disabled list when the season began with a right (throwing) shoulder injury, the same shoulder that put him on the disabled list twice last season. Ferguson pitched one inning in his debut for the AZL Royals and had two strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to the AZL White Sox.

• Pitcher Nolan Sanburn (Razorbacks) was released by the Potomac Nationals (High-A Nationals) on Aug. 10. Sanburn had a 4-3 record and was 1 for 2 in save opportunities with a 4.87 ERA in 17 appearances for the Nationals. He last pitched for the Nationals on Aug. 5 in a 6-0 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash (High-A White Sox), in which he allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits with 3 strikeouts and 1 wild pitch to the 14 batters he faced over 3 1/3 innings.

• Pitcher Josh Alberius (Razorbacks/Little Rock Christian) was sent down to the Miami Marlins' rookie-league team in the Gulf Coast League from the Short-A Batavia Muckdogs on Tuesday. Alberius, who was promoted to Batavia on July 1, went 1-1 with a 10.03 ERA in 10 appearances for the Muckdogs, allowing 15 runs -- 13 earned -- on 24 hits with 7 walks and 10 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. Opposing batters hit .348 against him.

• Pitcher Griffin Glaude (Lyon/UCA/Beebe) was demoted to Class A Lansing from Class AA New Hampshire by the Toronto Blue Jays organization Monday. Glaude made only 2 appearances for New Hampshire, going 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA. He was roughed up in his return to Lansing on Tuesday, allowing 5 earned runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and 1 strikeout in his only inning of work as the Lugnuts lost 12-2 to the Great Lakes Loons (A Dodgers).

• Pitcher Sam Thoele (UALR) was promoted to the Short-A Boise Hawks from the Colorado Rockies' extended spring training Wednesday. He went right to work, allowing 5 runs -- 2 earned -- on 5 hits over two-thirds of an inning Wednesday in the Hawks' 12-3 loss to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short-A Giants). It was the first time Thoele had pitched since May 26, when he was with the High-A Lancaster JetHawks.

Around the horn

• Pitcher Trey Killian (Razorbacks) saw his four-game winning streak snapped when he took a loss Monday as the Lancaster JetHawks (High-A Rockies) lost 10-3 to the San Jose Giants (High-A Giants). Killian allowed 7 earned runs on 8 hits, including 4 solo home runs, with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts to the 28 batters he faced in 6 1/3 innings. ... Pitcher James Teague (Razorbacks) of the Aberdeen IronBirds (Short-A Orioles) struck out both batters he faced and threw 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes in two-thirds of an inning to help the South Division beat the North Division 5-2 at the New York-Penn League All-Star Game in Troy, N.Y., on Tuesday.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Sports on 08/20/2017