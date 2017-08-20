Outdoors Notes

Arkansas gets wildlife grants

WASHINGTON -- David Bernhardt, deputy secretary of the Interior, said Tuesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will make more than $580,000 in wildlife grants available to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"The Trump administration is working hard with states and local communities to find solutions that are driven at the local level, rather than in Washington, D.C," Barnhardt said. "As a hunter, I know the​ work of state wildlife agencies is absolutely critical to wildlife conservation in the United States."

The $581,069 is part of $48 million being distributed nationwide and will support imperiled species and habitats listed in approved state wildlife action plans. All 50 state and U.S. territorial wildlife agencies have these plans, which proactively protect species in greatest conservation needs. Projects funded through SWG involve research, monitoring, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management and other activities.

