Broyles a 'Bear' in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads likened Frank Broyles' impact on the state of Arkansas to what Moro Bottom native Paul "Bear" Bryant meant to Alabama.

Bryant took the reins at Alabama in 1958 -- the same season Broyles took the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville job -- and led the Crimson Tide to a 137-28-5 record in 25 seasons.

"What Bear Bryant meant to the state of Alabama, Frank Broyles meant every bit of that to the University of Arkansas and the state of Arkansas," Rhoads said. "Anybody that devoted as much time as he did to one football program, one athletic department and one university in one state, you can't measure what that's meant to all the people that he's impacted and that have benefited from what his career meant and what he stood for."

In addition to being Arkansas' coach from 1958-1976 and athletic director from 1973-2007, Broyles was a fundraiser for the Razorback Foundation and an advocate for Alzheimer's disease education and care.

"On a personal note, my mother [Mary] passed from Alzheimer's six years ago, and the advocacy that he's represented has been important to me," Rhoads said.

Representing

Coach Bret Bielema and his staff of assistants showed up en masse at Saturday's celebration of the life of Frank Broyles.

The Razorbacks also were represented by many members of the auxiliary staff and a group of players that included quarterbacks Austin Allen, Ty Storey and Jack Lindsey.

The football team had an off day Saturday, and practice resumes today with the Razorbacks 11 days away from their season opener against Florida A&M in Little Rock.

Special K

Senior Kevin Richardson holds an important place in the heart of Coach Bret Bielema, who talked up all four of his captains Friday at the Razorback Kickoff Luncheon.

"K-Rich is probably the most unique story," said Bielema, referencing Richardson by his nickname. "He's one I've always felt compassion for because K-Rich was a walk-on when I first came here. You could tell right away he had something to him.

"He's probably one of the most intelligent players I've ever coached on the defensive side of the ball, hands down."

Rookie wall

Freshman receiver Koilan Jackson has made a splash in camp, from his eagerness to learn to his one-handed touchdown catch in the opening scrimmage.

Coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos mentioned Jackson as one of the freshmen who is expected to make an impact this season. But receivers coach Michael Smith said camp got long for Jackson about a week ago.

"He's had a good camp," Smith said. "He hit a wall here. With camp going five weeks, he hit a wall the other day. I don't think he performed very well [Aug. 12].

"But he's bounced back. We had some extra time to meet, and I think he just hit that wall, that freshman wall a lot of guys hit. But I do expect Koilan to have an opportunity to play this year."

Wallace inconsistent

Junior Brian Wallace, who started the final 10 games at right tackle, is holding on to the position but has struggled at times in training camp, according to the coaches.

"Brian Wallace has been inconsistent," offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "Some days good, some days not so good. He's got to get better."

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said Wallace has had some practices where he's been "fantastic" and others where he repeats errors.

"Yesterday was a really good day for him," Anderson said Thursday. "The day before was not so good in terms of making mistakes. It was a hot day out there and he struggled a little bit.

"It's about continuing to push him through the mental toughness aspect of it again. He has all the physical tools. When he's on he is very, very good. When he's inconsistent, all of those things can pop up in a practice, in a game and can really hinder your offense and ultimately the outcome of the game.

"It has been stressed to him it's something he really needs to work on and get corrected in terms of his consistency in the next week or so."

Jones responds

Receivers coach Michael Smith said Jordan Jones, a redshirt freshman expected to help the Razorbacks stretch the field with his speed, did well last week after being called out by Coach Bret Bielema after the Aug. 12 scrimmage.

Bielema said he got on Jones because he needed to show more maturity if he wanted to be treated like an SEC player.

"He's been fine," Smith said. "I was on Jordan also. It wasn't just Coach B. I have such high expectations for him, but I also want people to realize this is Jordan Jones' first year playing major college football.

"He's been thrust into a situation that he's embraced. He's responded well."

Smith said he has high expectations for all of the receivers.

"So if I'm not seeing what I expect out of them, they're going to get chewed out," he said.

30 about right

Defensive line coach John Scott said the team will need quality snaps from all three nose guards: Bijhon Jackson, Austin Capps and Dylan Hays.

"Those guys don't need 50 plays a game," Scott said. "Even when you go to the next level."

Scott came to Arkansas this season from the New York Jets, where among the players he helped coach was defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison, listed at 6-3 and 340 pounds. Harrison played with the Jets from 2012-2015 and now is in his second season with the New York Giants.

"Snacks is the most dominant nose guard I've seen, and he'd play 30 snaps a game," Scott said.

Thirty snaps is a good number, Scott said, for the Razorbacks' nose guards, too.

"Now, they'd be 30 great snaps," Scott said of Harrison. "But with the way people spread you out and tempo, you've got to be able to roll those guys. They get tired. We're going to need all three of those guys to get through the ballgame and stay fresh."

Roommate rivalry

Receiver Jonathan Nance said earlier this week that cornerback Britto Tutt was called for holding him on a deep pass, then a few plays later he beat Tutt for a long touchdown play.

"I got over the top and got me a touchdown on a post," Nance said of the catch from Austin Allen. "Britto's my roommate, and he held me back on the first play. He didn't want me to beat him, but I got him the second time."

