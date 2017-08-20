The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 12 Shackleford Ridge Rd., business, Brent Harrigan, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $3,799.

• 4423 W. 12th St., business, Surinder Kaur, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, cash totaling $4,300, property valued at $14,201.

• 3023 Walker St., residence, Michelle Spencer, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9, property value unknown.

72205

• 215 Ash St., residence, Victoria Jones, 12:40 a.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.

• 209 N. Summit St., residence, Melanie Counte, 3 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $51.

72207

• 1701 N. Spruce St., residence, Rebecca Kane, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $5,750.

• 1804 N. Jackson St., residence, Meredith Friday, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $1,300.

72209

• 9801 Comstock Rd., residence, Nathaniel Gordon, 3 p.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $1,551.

• 9513 Loetscher Lane, residence, Ruth Huerta, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 7, cash totaling $500, property valued at $700.

• 3500 Baseline Rd., business, Alexis Watson, 2 a.m. Aug. 8, property value unknown.

• 6809 Canna Rd., residence, Tenishia Slater, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $920.

• 23 Regency Circle, residence, Jose Perez, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 8, cash totaling $150, property value unknown.

• 7301 Skylark Dr., residence, Edward Hudson, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $2,000.

72103

• 8208 Bunch Rd., residence, Jeffery Ogle, 9 a.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $10,550.

• 8401 Fairwood Rd., residence, Kesha Williams, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $10,900.

72210

• 8116 Flintridge Rd., residence, Phillip Craig, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 8, property value unknown.

72211

• 10702 Breckenridge Dr., residence, David Alewine, 10 p.m. July 26, property valued at $21,275.

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Mitchell Amidon, 10 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $4,250.

72212

• 11401 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Tomes Bohm, midnight Aug. 7, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $1,002.

72223

• 24 Fontenay Circle, residence, Katherine Williamson, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $6,474.

• 60 Hanna Lane, residence, Andrea Parnell, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.

72227

• 2006 Sanford Dr., residence, Shanarra Beamus, 9 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $1,130.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1413 Franklin St., residence, Dalisha Gibbs, 5 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $200.

• 622 W. 16th St., residence, Jessica Allen, 8 a.m. Aug. 9, property value unknown.

72117

• 1909 Hwy. 161, Bldg. O Apt. 104, residence, Brianna Boles, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $1,180.

• 710 Mills St., residence, Azuree Courtney, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 6, cash totaling $1,800, property valued at $2,120.

Metro on 08/20/2017