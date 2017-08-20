The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
• 12 Shackleford Ridge Rd., business, Brent Harrigan, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $3,799.
• 4423 W. 12th St., business, Surinder Kaur, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, cash totaling $4,300, property valued at $14,201.
• 3023 Walker St., residence, Michelle Spencer, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9, property value unknown.
72205
• 215 Ash St., residence, Victoria Jones, 12:40 a.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.
• 209 N. Summit St., residence, Melanie Counte, 3 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $51.
72207
• 1701 N. Spruce St., residence, Rebecca Kane, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $5,750.
• 1804 N. Jackson St., residence, Meredith Friday, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $1,300.
72209
• 9801 Comstock Rd., residence, Nathaniel Gordon, 3 p.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $1,551.
• 9513 Loetscher Lane, residence, Ruth Huerta, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 7, cash totaling $500, property valued at $700.
• 3500 Baseline Rd., business, Alexis Watson, 2 a.m. Aug. 8, property value unknown.
• 6809 Canna Rd., residence, Tenishia Slater, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $920.
• 23 Regency Circle, residence, Jose Perez, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 8, cash totaling $150, property value unknown.
• 7301 Skylark Dr., residence, Edward Hudson, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $2,000.
72103
• 8208 Bunch Rd., residence, Jeffery Ogle, 9 a.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $10,550.
• 8401 Fairwood Rd., residence, Kesha Williams, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $10,900.
72210
• 8116 Flintridge Rd., residence, Phillip Craig, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 8, property value unknown.
72211
• 10702 Breckenridge Dr., residence, David Alewine, 10 p.m. July 26, property valued at $21,275.
• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Mitchell Amidon, 10 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $4,250.
72212
• 11401 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Tomes Bohm, midnight Aug. 7, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $1,002.
72223
• 24 Fontenay Circle, residence, Katherine Williamson, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $6,474.
• 60 Hanna Lane, residence, Andrea Parnell, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.
72227
• 2006 Sanford Dr., residence, Shanarra Beamus, 9 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $1,130.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1413 Franklin St., residence, Dalisha Gibbs, 5 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $200.
• 622 W. 16th St., residence, Jessica Allen, 8 a.m. Aug. 9, property value unknown.
72117
• 1909 Hwy. 161, Bldg. O Apt. 104, residence, Brianna Boles, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $1,180.
• 710 Mills St., residence, Azuree Courtney, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 6, cash totaling $1,800, property valued at $2,120.
Metro on 08/20/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Burglaries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.