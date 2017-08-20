Caddie Academy grad eyes Evans scholarship

Olivia Evans of Maumelle is trying to follow in the footsteps of seven of her siblings — earning a Chick Evans Scholarship as a golf caddie.

This fall, the Central Arkansas Christian senior will apply for the prestigious award, which covers the full cost of tuition and housing at one of the 20 colleges that accept Evans Scholarship winners.

If awarded the scholarship, Olivia would be the third Evans girl, along with five older brothers, to attend college as an Evans Scholar.

“I know I have a good chance to get it, but I am still very nervous,” said Evans, 17, the youngest of Richard and Mary Beth Evans’ 13 children. “Nothing is guaranteed.”

Spending the past three summers as a caddie at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill., as part of the Western Golf Association’s Caddie Academy, puts Evans on the inside track.

The Caddie Academy is a three-year program that provides girls an opportunity to caddie, and upon completion, gives them an opportunity to apply for a full-package scholarship.

“I have a strong belief that caddying is the best summer job for young people,” said WGA Director of Education Mike Maher, who oversees the program. “There’s not enough girls who are caddies, so our program provides them a chance to earn a full college scholarship.”

The Caddie Academy, which just completed its sixth summer, is housed at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Ill, a suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago. Evans was one of about 90 girls from around the nation to complete the seven-week schedule, which includes caddying at one of 13 courses, field trips to major-league baseball games and listening to career talks from successful businessmen.

Evans said Northwestern, Colorado and Washington, three Evans Scholars schools, are on her list of schools should she earn the scholarship. She is considering majoring in print journalism and would like to get into the communications or the public relations industries.

“I feel so lucky to have been part of the Caddie Academy,” Evans said. “I met so many amazing people and learned of so many opportunities available just by being part of it.”

Evans’ family moved moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2008. Two of her oldest siblings Colleen and Paul, attended college on Evans Scholarships.

Sister Allie Evans was the seventh and most recent family member to earn the scholarship, to the University of Colorado, in 2016. Allie Evans, along with brothers Joe, Kevin, Tim and Pete caddied at The Alotian Club in Roland on their way to winning the Evans Scholarship and furthering their education out of state.

Olivia Evans was assigned to The Glen Club when she entered the Caddie Academy after her freshman year of high school.

Evans caddied at The Glen Club, a Tom Fazio-designed course, for all three years of the program.

“The girls don’t rotate to other courses,” Maher said. “They stay at the course they are assigned and build relationships with staff and membership.”

Evans said she appreciated the one opportunity to she had caddie at The Alotian Club, but was pleased with her assignment the past three years.

“The Glen Club is such a beautiful course,” she said. “I got to meet some amazing girls and the membership was fantastic. I got to caddie once in a group with Drew Scott of Property Brothers in a pro-am with Lydia Ko. I’d say that was a pretty good memory I won’t ever forget.”