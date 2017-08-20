Frazier's HR, 3 hits help Pirates end 6-game skid

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 4

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Frazier and the Pittsburgh Pirates finished off a victory at PNC Park, then packed their bags for a trip -- to another home game about 200 miles away.

Frazier homered, doubled and singled to help the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday, ending a six-game losing streak in a matchup delayed nearly two hours by rain.

This morning, both teams will fly to central Pennsylvania to play in the Little League Classic later tonight in Williamsport.

Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said they sent today's starter Ivan Nova ahead earlier Saturday. With him already in place, the rain didn't disrupt the Pirates much, but it could have if the game went on any longer.

"(Nova is) already there," Hurdle said. "Probably just finishing up dinner. The key is to keep the guys fresh. I didn't think there were any challenges. If we played longer tonight, there could've been some different challenges."

The Little League Classic will be held at the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Pirates' affiliate in the Class A New York-Penn League.

Following the rain delay in the second, Frazier and Starling Marte hit two-run home runs in a five-run inning. Pinch-hitter Jose Osuna homered in the sixth.

The Cardinals scored 11 runs in each of their two victories to start this series. Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run in the eighth and Jose Martinez homered in the ninth.

Chad Kuhl (6-8) responded well following the rain delay, giving up 1 run and 3 hits in 5 innings. Felipe Rivero got his 13th save.

Michael Wacha (9-6) was tagged for 5 runs and 7 hits in 4 innings.

REDS 11, BRAVES 8 Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam and Cincinnati beat struggling Julio Teheran and host Atlanta.

METS 8, MARLINS 1 Rafael Montero pitched six strong innings in his best effort of the season, and Wilmer Flores and Kevin Plawecki each hit long two-run home runs to help New York snap a five-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Miami.

BREWERS 6, ROCKIES 3 Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Milwaukee beat host Colorado for its fifth victory in six games.

PADRES 3, NATIONALS 1 Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run home run off Stephen Strasburg in the first inning of the right-hander's first start in almost a month and San Diego beat visiting Washington.

PHILLIES 12, GIANTS 9 Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly had a grand slam, Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run home run and Philadelphia snapped a six-game losing streak, beating host San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 7, RAYS 6 Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and Seattle rolled to its fourth consecutive victory, this one over host Tampa Bay.

ANGELS 5, ORIOLES 1 Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena each hit two home runs off Kevin Gausman, and visiting Los Angeles beat Baltimore for its eighth victory in 10 games.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 3 Tyler Austin hit a three-run home run, Todd Frazier added a solo home run and CC Sabathia retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced as New York beat host Boston.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 0 Collin McHugh threw six innings, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single and Houston defeated visiting Oakland.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 0 Trevor Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings and Roberto Perez delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana as Cleveland beat host Kansas City.

RANGERS 17, WHITE SOX 7 Rougned Odor homered twice, Mike Napoli also went deep, and both had five RBI as Texas overcame an early five-run deficit to beat visiting Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 Rookie Ian Happ hit his 18th home run, Jose Quintana pitched six effective innings and Chicago beat visiting Toronto to keep up their success against AL opponents.

DODGERS 3, TIGERS 0 Adrian Gonzalez's seventh-inning single broke a scoreless tie and Los Angeles went on to beat host Detroit.

TWINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Jose Berrios threw seven innings for his 11th victory to lead Minnesota over visiting Arizona, helping the Twins keep pace in the AL wild card race.

