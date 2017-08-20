Home / Latest News /
Man killed in shooting involving at least one Arkansas officer at Buffalo National River
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
Arkansas authorities say a man was killed during a shooting involving at least one officer overnight.
In a news release Sunday, the National Park Service said it happened in the Lower Buffalo Ranger District of the Buffalo National River, which is in the Harrison area.
The National Park Service said no officers were injured.
An investigation is being conducted by the Searcy County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and the National Park Service.
The agencies are not providing any more information at this time, including the precise time of the shooting.
Kharma says... August 20, 2017 at 11:11 a.m.
No officers injured - excellent!
TravisBickle says... August 20, 2017 at 1:14 p.m.
Good shootin', officer!
