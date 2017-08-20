Man killed in shooting involving at least one Arkansas officer at Buffalo National River

Arkansas authorities say a man was killed during a shooting involving at least one officer overnight.

In a news release Sunday, the National Park Service said it happened in the Lower Buffalo Ranger District of the Buffalo National River, which is in the Harrison area.

The National Park Service said no officers were injured.

An investigation is being conducted by the Searcy County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and the National Park Service.

The agencies are not providing any more information at this time, including the precise time of the shooting.