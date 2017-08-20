DODGERS

Mets trade Granderson

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired outfielder Curtis Granderson and cash from the New York Mets for a player to be named later or cash.

The teams announced the deal after their games Friday night. Granderson, 36, is hitting .228 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI this year.

Los Angeles is running away with the NL West. The Dodgers are 86-34 after Friday's victory at Detroit. Granderson gives Los Angeles another option for the outfield along with Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson.

Pederson has been struggling quite a bit of late, hitting .149 since the All-Star break. Granderson, like Pederson, offers some power from the left side of the plate.

This is Granderson's fourth team as he started with Tigers then went to Yankees. He signed a $60 million, four-year contract with the Mets before the 2014 season. He hit 95 home runs -- including a grand slam in his final at-bat -- for the Mets in 573 games and was part of the team that won the National League pennant in 2015.

Granderson said he had mixed emotions.

"I was excited, looking forward to the rest of the season," he said. "This changes some things up a little bit for me, but, excited, still going to come out ready to play. I'm going to try my best to help that team just like I was trying my best to help this team out. Looking forward to it."

YANKEES

Chapman out as closer

BOSTON -- Hard-throwing Aroldis Chapman, who gave up two runs in a non-save closer appearance in Friday's 9-6 loss to Boston, is being taken out of that role to work through some location issues, Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said Saturday.

Chapman will be used "at any point" for now, Girardi said, though he stopped short of naming his replacement. Instead, Dellin Betances and David Robertson will be used based on the situation, to allow flexibility.

Chapman has given up at least two runs in each of his last three outings.

Girardi said an injury has been ruled out as a culprit for Chapman's recent issues, and that Chapman told him he was willing to do "whatever it takes" for the team to win.

"He knows that he needs to get back on track and that he's scuffled a little bit," Girardi said. "But he said 'I'm willing to do anything. I just want to win.' "

Girardi said he thinks Chapman has been off for about the past two weeks and hopes moving him around will help him get things back on track.

He emphasized that the change could be short-lived, depending on how Chapman responds to it. His inclination is that it will be a positive for him.

"When we get him going like I believe he will get going, there's a good chance I'll put him back in that closer's role," Girardi said.

NATIONALS

Scherzer scratched

SAN DIEGO -- Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night and placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore neck.

The Washington Nationals turned to left-hander Matt Grace to face the San Diego Padres.

Manager Dusty Baker announced the move about two hours before first pitch.

Scherzer was coming off a 10-strikeout performance against San Francisco. He is 12-5 with a 2.25 ERA this season.

BRAVES

Kemp back in lineup

ATLANTA -- Braves left fielder Matt Kemp is the lineup batting cleanup after getting reinstated from the disabled list.

Kemp missed 19 games with a right hamstring strain and was sidelined for nine games with the same injury in April. He was cleared to play Saturday against Cincinnati after passing a series of tests over the last few days.

Kemp is hitting .290 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 88 games. The slugger has been on the disabled list with hamstring injuries five times in his 11-year career.

"Sometimes you think you're ready and you're not, but I gave it a little bit of extra time," he said. "Hopefully I can continue to play for the rest of the season."

The Braves optioned utility man Micah Johnson to Class AAA Gwinnett and recalled Matt Wisler after reliever Luke Jackson was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain.

CUBS

Catcher Rivera claimed

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have claimed veteran catcher Rene Rivera off waivers from the New York Mets.

Rivera, 34, is known for his defensive skills. He has thrown out 10 of 31 runners attempting to steal this season. He is batting .230 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI in 54 games.

The Cubs lost catcher Willson Contreras to a hamstring injury on Aug. 9. They got Alex Avila in a trade with Detroit last month and rookie Victor Caratini was promoted from the minors after Contreras went down, but the acquisition of Rivera gives them more insurance at the position.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Aaron Brooks was designated for assignment before Saturday's game against Toronto. The Cubs will have to make another move when Rivera joins the team.

