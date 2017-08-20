HORSE RACING

Collected tops Arrogate

One Bob Baffert-trained 4-year-old colt beat another Baffert-trained 4-year-old Saturday afternoon to give the Hall of Fame trainer a 1-2 finish in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar Racetrack. Collected held off 3-5 favorite Arrogate for a half-length victory, the second consecutive loss for Arrogate after he earned more than $17 million during a seven-race winning streak. Ridden by Martin Garcia, Collected ran 1¼ miles in 2:00.70 at the seaside track north of San Diego. He paid $8, $2.80 and $2.20 as the 3-1 second choice. Collected held off the furious late rush of stablemate Arrogate, thoroughbred racing's all-time earnings leader, who was trying to bounce back from a stunning fourth-place finish in the San Diego Handicap last month on the same track. Arrogate returned $2.60 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite. He was 1 to 20 in his last start. Arrogate has seven victories in 10 career starts and earnings of more than $17 million. Accelerate, who beat Arrogate by 15¼ lengths in the San Diego, was another 3¾ lengths back in third. He paid $2.20. Baffert, winning his fifth Pacific Classic, watched the race on the big video board in the paddock rather than in the stands and stared at the screen with arms folded when Arrogate came up short yet again. Collected, the fourth-place finisher in the 2016 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, is 4-0 this year.

Elate wins at Saratoga

Elate, the third-place finisher in Oaklawn Park's Honeybee Stakes in March, rallied in the stretch to win the Grade I $600,000 Alabama for 3-year-old fillies by 5½ lengths at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Elate ran 1¼ miles in 2:02.19 and paid $10.60, $6 and $4.20 at 4-1 odds. It Tiz Well, the Honeybee winner, returned $13.40 and $7.80 at 13-1 odds. Salty was another head back in third and paid $4.50 to show in the race's 137th running.

TENNIS

Halep advances

Simona Halep moved within a victory of the No. 1 ranking on Saturday. The second-ranked Halep needed just 54 minutes to cruise past Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-1 in the Western & Southern Open semifinals at Cincinnati, and can displace Karolina Pliskova as the top of the ranking with a victory over Garbine Muguruza today. The fourth-ranked Muguruza reached her first W&S final with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over defending champion Pliskova. Grigor Dimitrov also will be playing in his first W&S final after outlasting John Isner 7-6 (4), 7-6 (10) in the first men's semifinal. The 11th-ranked Dimitrov, who lost in the last year's semifinal to eventual champion Marin Cilic, had just one double fault and finished with nine unforced errors to No. 19 Isner's 28 in the 2-hour, 3-minute match. The Bulgarian will play the winner of the semifinal between Nick Kyrgios, who knocked out second-ranked Rafael Nadal in straight sets in a Friday quarterfinal, and David Ferrer.

NFL

Miami signs Maualuga

Linebacker Rey Maualuga has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who put wide receiver Isaiah Ford on injured reserve. Maualuga gives the Dolphins some needed linebacker depth, especially after rookie Raekwon McMillan was lost for the season with a knee injury in Miami's first preseason game. Maualuga, who played at Southern California, played his first eight NFL seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, who cut him back in March. He was a full-time starter for the Bengals in his first seven seasons, then started only six games last season. Ford was Miami's seventh-round pick in this year's draft out of Virginia Tech.

Fournette, Lee: Ready soon

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Marqise Lee said Saturday they think they will be ready for the Jacksonville Jaguars' season opener. Fournette and Lee spoke for the first time since being sidelined by injuries a week ago and expressed confidence they would play in the Sept. 10 opener at Houston. Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft from LSU, was shut down last Sunday with a left foot injury that Coach Doug Marrone called a "nagging issue." Lee fell to the ground during a passing drill last Sunday and immediately grabbed his right leg. Lee's lower leg was immobilized before he was taken off the field on a cart. He was diagnosed with a badly sprained ankle.

GYMNASTICS

Moldauer takes title

Yul Moldauer won the all-around title at the U.S. men's gymnastics championships Saturday night, overcoming an early bobble on high bars to hold off Oklahoma teammate Allan Bower and all but lock up a spot on the world championship team. Moldauer posted a two-day total of 171.600, a full point better than Bower and nearly two points clear of 2016 Olympic alternate Donnell Whittenburg. Moldauer, the 2016 NCAA champion, wasn't quite as crisp in the finals as he was in preliminaries, but it hardly mattered. Shortly after sticking his dismount on parallel bars despite clipping one of them on the way down, Moldauer embraced Sooners Coach Mark Williams before celebrating with his teammates. Akash Modi, the reigning NCAA champion, began the night with the best chance at chasing down Moldauer but ended up fourth thanks to significant form breaks on four of the six events. Olympic bronze medalist Alex Naddour likely locked up a spot on the six-man world championship team with a 15.250 on pommel horse, his signature event. Whittenburg went through another uneven night but finished with a flourish, posting a 14.850 on still rings and a 15.000 on vault to surge past Modi and onto the all-around podium. Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, finished second on pommel horse and third on high bar to make a compelling case to high performance director Brett McClure that he's healthy enough to contribute when the worlds begin in Montreal in October. Moldauer appeared jittery during the start of finals. He sailed off the high bar on his first event, scoring a 12.8 that briefly opened the door for the rest of the field. He shut it just as quickly, putting up a 14.950 on floor exercise that equaled the best of the night and put him firmly back in control of the meet.

