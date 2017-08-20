Camp chore tidbits

The art of chill

Summer chores at deer camp are hot, sweaty work in which heat exhaustion can take you by surprise.

Bring at least a gallon of cool water and a sports drink to stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks. Snacks, such as peanut butter crackers and trail mix, will help maintain your energy. You might also consider packing something with more protein, such as a hearty sandwich.

Although you are in the woods, you'll probably still be exposed to intense sunlight for extended periods. Wear sunscreen and reapply it as often as you do when you're on the water.

Finally, tell family or friends where you're working and when to expect you home or, if it's a club workday, when to expect you back at camp.

Keep your phone on your person in case you need to call for help.

Easy with that saw!

Safety is paramount when cutting brush with a chainsaw, as it is when operating anything that can cut, maim, dismember, paralyze or kill.

We are obliged to urge folks not to be alone when cutting brush in the woods with a motorized saw, but people are going to do it anyway. If you are careful and attentive, the risks are minimal.

Foremost, protect your eyes and hearing. Impact-resistant glasses are great, but you can also buy hardhats that contain integrated earmuffs and a mesh-screen mask.

Wear snag resistant clothing, and always keep a running saw away from your body, especially your legs.

Cutting brush is sort of like solving a puzzle. Examine a tangle to see which limbs are load bearing. Cut nonload-bearing branches first and get them out of the way.

Cut bowed limbs in stages to gradually relieve tension.

Never cut a branch that is under tension from another branch in a manner that will cause it to snap backward. Study the angles of bowed limbs and stand away from the path of the arc in case of a snap-back.

-- Bryan Hendricks

