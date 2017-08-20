U.S. leads Europe by 5, Kerr sets a record at Solheim Cup

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The United States took a 10 1/2-5 1/2 lead over Europe on Saturday in the Solheim Cup, matching its biggest advantage entering the final day.

The Americans took three of the four afternoon fourball matches after splitting the morning foursomes at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. The biennial event concludes today with 12 singles matches.

Cristie Kerr set a record for career points by an American with 20, teaming with Lexi Thompson to win both of her matches. U.S. captain Juli Inkster held the previous mark with 18 1/2.

Kerr and Thompson beat Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson 5 and 3 in the morning, and topped Georgia Hall and Catriona Matthew 4 and 2 in the afternoon.

In the other U.S. afternoon victories, Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang beat Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid 2 up, and Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst edged Karine Icher and Madalene Sagstrom 2 and 1. Shadoff and Anna Nordqvist beat Lizette Salas and Angel Yin 4 and 2 for Europe's lone point.

Creamer and Ernst also won in the morning, topping Reid and Emily Pedersen 5 and 3. Europe took the other foursomes, with Nordqvist and Hall beating former Arkansas Razorback Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller 2 and 1, and Matthew and Karine Icher defeating Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang 2 and 1.

PGA TOUR

Stenson leads by 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Henrik Stenson shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion and 2016 British Open winner was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield with a round left in the PGA Tour's last regular-season event of the season.

Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans were tied for second. Na shot a 65, Schniederjans had a 66 and Simpson -- a North Carolina native who won at Sedgefield in 2011 -- had a 68.

Johnson Wagner was 14 under after a 65.

Simpson had sole possession of the lead late in the round, before Stenson caught him during his birdie binge on the back nine.

The Swede pulled even with Simpson with birdies on four of five holes, a run he capped by sticking his second shot on the par-4 17th some 10 feet from the hole and converting that putt. He could have ended his round with another one, but pulled his 15-foot birdie putt wide right and settled for par.

Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 and is 3 under going into the final round. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) did not make the second cut.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Pair out front

ENDICOTT, N.Y. -- Scott McCarron had two eagles in an 11-under 61 on Saturday to join Kevin Sutherland atop the Dick's Sporting Goods Open leaderboard.

Sutherland, the first-round leader, had a 67 to match McCarron at 12-under 132 at En-Joie.

McCarron also had eight birdies and a bogey. He matched his career best set in 1999 in the PGA Tour's Air Canada Championship.

Sutherland had six birdies and a bogey -- on the par-4 first. He shot a PGA Tour Champions-record 59 three years ago at En-Joie.

Joey Sindelar, from nearby Horseheads, shot his second straight 67 to join Jerry Smith (67) and Corey Pavin (68) at 10 under. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer was 9 under after a 66.

Colin Montgomerie also was in the group at 9 under after a 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 69 to reach 7 under. Defending champion Paul Goydos had a 76 to drop to 1 over. Glen Day (Little Rock) was 2 under after a 72.

WEB.COM TOUR

Looper keeps lead

Ken Looper didn't have the best round Saturday, but he remained alone at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day.

Looper shot a 3-under 68 and is 17 under going into today's final round of the News-Sentinel Open at Knoxville, Tenn.

Looper is 4 shots ahead of Stephan Jaeger and Ben Taylor, who each had a 67 on Saturday and are tied at 13 under. Ryan Yip, Keith Mitchell, Jonathan Hodge and Talor Gooch are tied for fourth at 12 under.

Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 66 and is 9 under going into the final round. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had an even-par 71 and is 6 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72 and is 5 under. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) had an even-par 71 and is 3 under.

Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Siem advances to semis

BAD GRIESBACH, Germany -- Home favorite Marcel Siem came from behind and defeated Robert Rock on the first extra hole to advance to the semifinals of the Paul Lawrie Match Play on Saturday.

Siem was two behind the Englishman going into the last four holes but leveled it up with birdies on the 15th and 16th before sealing victory on the 19th.

The German, who defeated Belgium's Thomas Detry 3 and 2 in the last 16 earlier Saturday, will face Johan Carlsson next as he seeks his fifth European Tour title.

Carlsson defeated defending champion Anthony Wall 1 up in their quarterfinal.

Also through to the last four are Alejandro Canizares and Adrian Otaegui, who will meet in an all-Spanish semifinal on Sunday.

Canizares needed 20 holes to get past Chris Paisley of England, while Otaegui had a 2 and 1 win over Germany's Alexander Knappe.

Play was delayed by an hour in the morning after heavy rain and strong winds brought down a tree and forced the ninth tee to be moved on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach.

