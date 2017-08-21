Sheriff's office: Woman shot in vehicle in Arkansas; 1 arrested

Authorities in Lonoke County are investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt inside her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said his agency was called around 4:10 p.m. Monday to a shooting on Hicks Street in Lonoke.

Also responding was the Lonoke Police Department, who is leading the investigation. A call to the agency was not immediately successful.

A person has been arrested in the case, Staley said, but the sheriff's office did not identify the person who was in custody.

