Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 21, 2017, 7:34 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Sheriff's office: Woman shot in vehicle in Arkansas; 1 arrested

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:50 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities in Lonoke County are investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt inside her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said his agency was called around 4:10 p.m. Monday to a shooting on Hicks Street in Lonoke.

Also responding was the Lonoke Police Department, who is leading the investigation. A call to the agency was not immediately successful.

A person has been arrested in the case, Staley said, but the sheriff's office did not identify the person who was in custody.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff's office: Woman shot in vehicle in Arkansas; 1 arrested

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online